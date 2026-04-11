Ole Miss Secures Series Win with Saturday Victory over LSU

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss rebounded from a 2-0 deficit with 12 runs over the final three innings Saturday, as the Rebels defeated LSU, 12-2, at Swayze Field.

The game ended after the top of the seventh inning due to the 10-run rule.

Ole Miss improved to 25-11 overall, 7-7 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 22-14 overall and 6-8 in conference play.

The teams conclude the series at 1:30 p.m. CT Sunday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

“We have to stay positive and keep believing, keep working,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “We have had had good starts offensively against two very good pitchers this weekend, but we need to sustain that momentum throughout the game.”

Ole Miss starting pitcher Cade Townsend (3-1) earned the win, limiting LSU to two runs on six hits in 6.0 innings with one walk and eight strikeouts.

LSU starter William Schmidt (4-3) was charged with the loss after allowing four runs on three hits in 3.2 innings with four walks and seven strikeouts.

Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Ole Miss struck for four runs, as centerfielder Hayden Federico produced a sacrifice fly, shortstop Brayden Randle lined an RBI single, and catcher Austin Fawley blasted a two-run homer, his fourth dinger of the year.

The fourth-inning rally began with back-to-back walks drawn by third baseman Judd Utermark and first baseman Will Furniss.

“They have an explosive offense,” Johnson said. “Can’t give them free bases, because eventually they’re going to homer, and they did.”

The Rebels added one run in the fifth, and then erupted for seven runs in the sixth in a rally that was highlighted by designated hitter Owen Paino’s three-run double.

LSU opened the scoring in the top of the first inning when shortstop Steven Milam lined an RBI single against Townsend.

The Tigers increased their lead to 2-0 in the second inning when leftfielder Chris Stanfield lifted a sacrifice fly.