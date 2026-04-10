Track & Field Wins 10 Events at Baylor Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team closed their one day of action at the Baylor Invitational on Friday, hosted at the Clyde Hart Track & Field Stadium.

Final Results

The day started off with a pair of javelin-throw wins and a couple of new changes to the LSU record book.

Junior Alexis Guillory was the first up to bat as she bested her previous personal-best toss four times in six attempts. Guillory closed her morning with a new PR of 53.74 meters (176-3) in her fourth toss. The mark of 53.74m moves her up to No. 3 in LSU history, over three meters in improvement.

On the men’s side, Paul Catalanatto Jr. also finished with a win and a PR of 72.27m (237-1). Like Guillory, Catalanatto Jr. improved on his previous PR multiple times on the morning. The mark of 72.27m moves him to No. 6 in LSU PL history and top 15 in the NCAA.

The women’s 200 meter was one of the top running performances for the Tigers this weekend. Junior Aniyah Bigam got it all started for LSU when she clocked a big PR of 22.71 seconds (+1.7 m/s) to finish first among collegiate athletes and second overall. Entering this weekend that time would’ve ranked Bigam No. 4 in the NCAA. A heat later freshman Skyler Franklin clocked a PR of 22.99 seconds shaving just one millisecond off her HS best of 23.00.

Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s Notables

Adeyah Brewster won long jump with 20-4.25.

Ambria Langley won shot put with a throw of 48-10

Jevan Parara won discus throw with 179-0.

The women’s 4×100 won with a SB and No. 5 time in the NCAA of 43.08.

Matthew Sophia won the 110h with a time of 13.64 seconds.

Rafiatu Nuhu won the 400m with a time of 52.96 seconds.

Kennedi Burks ran a 400m PR of 53.21 seconds.

Joshua Caleb won the 100m with a time of 10.23 seconds.

Leah Acosta won discus with a throw of 183-0.

Matthew Sophia ran a 200m PR of 21.51 seconds.

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