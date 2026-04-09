Track & Field Traveling to Waco for Baylor Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team is on the road for the second time this outdoor season as they visit Waco, Texas, for the Baylor Invitational hosted at Clyde Hart Track & Field Stadium on Friday.

Live Results | Meet Information

The Tigers will have 35 entries this weekend at the Baylor Invitational. They will begin their action on Friday at 10:00 a.m. CT with the women’s javelin throw. The meet will be to be live streamed.

Teams Competing at the Baylor Invitational

Texas-Arlington, Tarleton, TCU, LSU, Lynn, NMJC, SJSU

What to Watch for this Weekend

Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles – 3:00 p.m.

Last week out Matthew Sophia took to the track and clocked the third-fastest wind legal time in the nation of 13.40 seconds in the 110h. The time of 13.40 seconds is just off his personal best and No. 5 spot in LSU history of 13.37 seconds. With some good competition this week he could look to best his two-year old PR.

Women’s 100 Meter – 3:25 p.m.

Junior Tima Godbless is set to make her second appearance of the season in the 100 meter after clocking 11.37 seconds last weekend. Joining her is freshman Athaleyha Hinckson who has clocked a PR and followed it up with the same time of 11.25 seconds in back-to-back weeks. The duo side-by-side can look to push each other to the top of the NCAA leaderboard.

Women’s 4×400-Meter Relay – 5:05 p.m.

Last time out the women’s 4×400 rolled out a new lineup of Ella Onojuvwevwo, Skyler Franklin, Rafiatu Nuhu and Shawnti Jackson. The new group led the majority of the race with splits of 1:44.48 (1&2, 52.24 avg.), 51.96 (3) and 50.07 (4). Jackson’s split of 50.07 seconds was the only sub-51 split recorded in the final two legs of each team. LSU’s squad clocked the No. 6 time in the NCAA of 3:26.51 for the win, which ranks No. 4 in LSU performance-list history and No. 9 in the world for 2026.

Men’s 4×400-Meter Relay – 5:15 p.m.

Like the women’s 4×400, the LSU men followed up with their own win and a time of 3:01.43 last week out. The new lineup consisted of Amal Glasgow, Shakeem McKay, Grant Buckmiller and Gregory Prince. Buckmiller recorded a stellar split of 44.26 seconds to help the Tigers to the No. 9 time in LSU PL history and the No. 1 time in the NCAA this season.

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