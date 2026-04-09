Beach Set To Host Battle Of The Bayou

BATON ROUGE – The No. 12 LSU Beach Volleyball Team is set to compete in the Battle on the Bayou, April 10-11, in Baton Rouge, La. The Tigers will face Central Arkansas, Texas A&M- Corpus Christi, Texas A&M- Kingsville and Southeastern Louisiana.

“here’s nothing better than playing at home, in our stadium,” said head coach Russell Brock. “I’m really excited to get back into action after last weekend’s bye. We’ve had some of our best training over the past couple weeks and we will be ready to go. I’m looking forward to starting out this last stretch of the season out with some of our best ball of the year.”

The Tigers will face Central Arkansas on Friday morning at 10:30 AM CT, followed by a matchup against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 6:00 PM. LSU continues play Saturday with matches against Texas A&M-Kingsville at 10:30 AM CT and Southeastern Louisiana at 4:45 PM.

After the conclusion of the Southeastern Louisiana match, the Sandy Tigs will honor the 2026 seniors.

All matches during the tournament will be streamed on the B1G+ network. All LSU fans get a discount with this link: https://www.bigtenplus.com/en-int/page/mpsf-beach?couponCode=BEACH

For more live updates, follow @LSUBeachVB on Instagram, X, and Facebook.