SEC ANNOUNCES FOOTBALL MEDIA DAY SCHEDULE FOR JULY

BATON ROUGE – LSU head coach Lane Kiffin along with three players will appear at the annual

SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on Thursday, July 23, the league announced on Wednesday.

The four-day event will take place at the Tampa Marriott Water Street and JW Marriott. Kiffin and the Tigers will be joined on the final day of SEC Football Kickoff Media Days by Arkansas, Mississippi State and Texas.

This will be the first time the city of Tampa and the state of Florida have hosted the SEC’s preseason media extravaganza. Dallas, Nashville and Atlanta have served as hosts the previous three years.

A more detailed daily schedule with full television information, rotational breakdown and student-athletes attending will be available prior to the event in early July.

SEC Network will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience.

Names below are listed alphabetically by school and not an indicator of actual order of appearance each day.

MONDAY, July 20

Kentucky – Will Stein

Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz

Oklahoma – Brent Venables

Tennessee – Josh Heupel

TUESDAY, July 21

Auburn – Alex Golesh

Georgia – Kirby Smart

South Carolina – Shane Beamer

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

WEDNESDAY, July 22

Alabama – Kalen DeBoer

Florida – Jon Sumrall

Ole Miss – Pete Golding

Texas A&M – Mike Elko

THURSDAY, July 23

Arkansas – Ryan Silverfield

LSU – Lane Kiffin

Mississippi State – Jeff Lebby

Texas – Steve Sarkisian