SEC Announces Football Media Day Schedule for July
SEC ANNOUNCES FOOTBALL MEDIA DAY SCHEDULE FOR JULY
BATON ROUGE – LSU head coach Lane Kiffin along with three players will appear at the annual
SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on Thursday, July 23, the league announced on Wednesday.
The four-day event will take place at the Tampa Marriott Water Street and JW Marriott. Kiffin and the Tigers will be joined on the final day of SEC Football Kickoff Media Days by Arkansas, Mississippi State and Texas.
This will be the first time the city of Tampa and the state of Florida have hosted the SEC’s preseason media extravaganza. Dallas, Nashville and Atlanta have served as hosts the previous three years.
A more detailed daily schedule with full television information, rotational breakdown and student-athletes attending will be available prior to the event in early July.
SEC Network will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience.
Names below are listed alphabetically by school and not an indicator of actual order of appearance each day.
MONDAY, July 20
Kentucky – Will Stein
Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz
Oklahoma – Brent Venables
Tennessee – Josh Heupel
TUESDAY, July 21
Auburn – Alex Golesh
Georgia – Kirby Smart
South Carolina – Shane Beamer
Vanderbilt – Clark Lea
WEDNESDAY, July 22
Alabama – Kalen DeBoer
Florida – Jon Sumrall
Ole Miss – Pete Golding
Texas A&M – Mike Elko
THURSDAY, July 23
Arkansas – Ryan Silverfield
LSU – Lane Kiffin
Mississippi State – Jeff Lebby
Texas – Steve Sarkisian