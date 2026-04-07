LSU Falls to Bethune-Cookman, 10-7, in Midweek Matchup

BATON ROUGE, La. – Bethune-Cookman overcame a 6-5 deficit with a five-run seventh inning Tuesday night, as the Wildcats recorded a 10-7 victory over LSU in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Bethune-Cookman improved to 23-10 on the season, while LSU dropped to 22-12.

The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Friday when they open a three-game SEC series in Oxford, Miss., versus Ole Miss. Friday’s game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

LSU broke a 5-5 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning when rightfielder Jake Brown launched a solo homer, his 13th dinger of the year.

Bethune-Cookman, however, responded by striking for five runs in the top of the seventh inning. The outburst featured an RBI single by third baseman Andrey Martinez, a pair of bases-loaded walks and a two-run LSU infield error.

LSU loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the seventh, but reliever Jean Zambrano entered the game and struck out the side to end the threat.

“It’s a tough loss tonight, there’s no getting around that,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “Our players brought enthusiasm to the field tonight and competed hard. We had a really tough seventh inning; the difference in the game was our inability to control the strike zone on both sides of the ball in that seventh inning.”

Bethune-Cookman reliever Andris Barroso (2-3) earned the victory, recording a scoreless sixth inning with one hit, one walk and no strikeouts.

LSU reliever Santiago Garcia (1-1) was charged with the loss, as he allowed three runs – two earned – on three hits in 2.1 innings with no walks and five strikeouts.

Zambrano earned his first save of the season, limiting the Tigers to one run on one hit in 3.0 innings with two walks and three strikeouts.