Former LSU Track and Field Head Coach Joe May Passes Away at 93

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Athletics mourns the loss of former athlete and track and field Head Coach, Joe May, who passed away two weeks ago.

May served as the head coach for LSU track and field from 1964-76 and had five athletes win national titles during that time frame.

A two-sport star for LSU from 1953-56, May was a three-time conference champion for track and field in javelin and the 440-yard relay. He also played football and returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown versus Kentucky in 1955.

Born in 1932, May was 93-years old at the time of his passing.