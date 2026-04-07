BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU sophomore catcher Cade Arrambide was named Tuesday to the Baseball America Team of the Week for his outstanding performance in the Tigers’ series victory at Tennessee.

Baseball America recognizes the top performances in the country each week with its College Team of the Week. The honor roll features players at every position, including the top-performing two-way player, and four pitchers.

Arrambide, a product of Tomball, Texas, batted .600 (6-for-10) in three games last week with four homers, eight RBI, six runs, three walks and a .692 on-base percentage. He led LSU to a series victory at Tennessee, establishing the school single-game home runs record by smashing four homers on Sunday in the Tigers’ series-clinching 16-6 win over the Vols.

He became just the fourth player in SEC history to hit four homers in a game, and he was 5-for-6 on the day with seven RBI, three solo blasts and a grand slam that highlighted LSU’s 10-run outburst in the top of the 12th inning.

Baseball America Team of the Week – April 7, 2026

C: Cade Arrambide, LSU

1B: Colin Brueggemann, Oklahoma State

2B: Tre Phelps, Georgia

3B: Matthew Rollison, Presbyterian

SS: Tyson LeBlanc, Kansas

OF: Landon Hairston, Arizona State

OF: Clay Burdette, Xavier

OF: Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M

DH: Cam Righi, Connecticut

P: Jackson Flora, UC Santa Barbara

P: Dax Whitney, Oregon State

P: Russell Sandefer, Florida

P: Noah Kenney, Washington

TWP: Kyle Johnson, Virginia