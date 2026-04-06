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Gallery: Softball vs Missouri

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Gallery: Softball vs Missouri

Game 1

| Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
| Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Destiny Harris, Jayden Heavener, Cece Cellura, Kylee Edwards, Ally Hutchins | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Kylee Edwards, Beth Torina | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Rylie Johnson | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin

Game 2

Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Kylee Edwards, Tori Edwards, Sierra Daniel, Jada Phillips, Avery Hodge, Maci Bergeron, Maddox McKee, Char Lorenz | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
| Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Cece Cellura | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Cece Cellura | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Jalia Lassiter, Tori Edwards | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin

Game 3

Ashlin Mowery | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
| Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Paytn Monticelli | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Sierra Daniel, Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin

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