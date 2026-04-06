Coach Mulkey Announces Addition of Fitzroy Anthony To Coaching Staff

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU head coach Kim Mulkey announced the addition of Fitzroy Anthony Monday afternoon, filling one of two assistant coaching positions with a proven leader and an elite recruiter.

“Fitzroy Anthony is one of the most well-thought of assistants in the women’s basketball game,” Mulkey said. “His dedication to excellence in all facets of the job will stand out right away, whether it be coaching on the floor or recruiting the best players for LSU. Fitzroy will be a crucial addition to our staff as we continue to build high-level rosters, and his passion and energy for the game and this basketball program will be easy to embrace.”

Anthony joins the Tiger coaching staff after spending 11 seasons at the University of Miami as an assistant coach since 2015. After seven successful seasons in Coral Gables, Anthony was promoted to associate head coach in 2022. Following a retirement from their long-time head coach, Anthony led the Hurricanes through a brief stint in the 2024 offseason before being retained by the next head coach.

During his time at Miami, the Hurricanes have reached the NCAA Tournament six times, including the program’s first Elite Eight appearance in 2023 against Mulkey’s national championship team at LSU. In 11 seasons, Anthony has helped lead Miami to six 20-plus win seasons.

Anthony has worked with 10 All-ACC performers during his time at Miami. He worked with two WBCA All-America Honorable Mentions that turned into the fifth and sixth WNBA draft picks in the Hurricanes’ history. Additionally, Anthony guided three guards to ACC All-Freshman Team recognition

In 2021-22, Anthony assumed the role of recruiting coordinator and was instrumental in signing the No. 12 class nationally. He signed two top-30 players with his first recruiting class.

Before joining the Hurricanes, Anthony was an assistant coach at Florida Atlantic University for three seasons. During his final season in Boca Raton, the Owls had one backcourt player named a First-Team Conference USA selection, while another was named to the league’s all-freshman team.

Anthony played a key part in the Owls’ scouting, defensive game plans and academic mentoring while also handling the program’s scheduling. In Anthony’s second season with FAU, he aided the Owls to their second winning season since 2005-06 and their second-most wins during that stretch.

Well-connected in the South Florida area, Anthony was the head coach at Coral Springs Charter School for two years before making the move to FAU in 2012. He led the Panthers to 20-win seasons in both seasons and was named the Broward County Athletic Association Coach of the Year in 2012.

Anthony directed his program to its first regional and district championship in 2012, as well as their first berth in the Final Four of the state tournament. Four players he coached at Coral Springs Charter School went on to play Division I basketball. Furthermore, Anthony has experience coaching AAU basketball in South Florida and won over 80 percent of his games on the sidelines.

Seven of his players proceeded to play collegiately in the ACC, SEC, or Big 12.

Anthony’s connection to South Florida also included a stint in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League as a member of the Miami Suns coaching staff. The Miami Suns program is sponsored by former Tiger great Sylvia Fowles, who is a native of Miami and guided LSU to four-straight Final Four appearances before founding the Sylvia Fowles Family Fund that primarily supports the Suns’ youth organization.

Born in Antigua, Anthony moved to Boca Raton at age 12. He played basketball at Olympic Heights High School and then at Palm Beach Atlantic University, where he graduated in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in education.

The hiring is pending the completion of the standard background check and approval by the LSU Board of Supervisors.