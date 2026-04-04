Onojuvwevwo Runs World-Leading 49.59 to Shatter LSU 400M Record at Battle on the Bayou

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team closed the final day of the Battle on the Bayou in record-breaking fashion on Saturday at Bernie Moore Track Stadium.

Final Results

Just when you thought she couldn’t get any faster, senior Ella Onojuvwevwo finds a new gear to shock the world.

Entering this season her outdoor PR and LSU 400-meter record stood at 50.31 seconds. The senior made her outdoor debut in the event and left everyone’s jaws on the floor as she crossed the line with a time of 49.59 seconds. The time makes her the first Tiger to ever go sub-50 seconds indoors or outdoors and makes her a whole second faster than the next lady Tiger in LSU history. The time improves her world lead and gives her the NCAA lead, while moving her to No. 10 in collegiate history, No. 7 in African history and No. 3 in Nigerian history.

The day closed in cinematic fashion as both he men’s and women’s LSU 4×400-meter relay teams secured wins.

LSU’s women’s 4×400 rolled out a new lineup of Onojuvwevwo, Skyler Franklin, Rafiatu Nuhu and Shawnti Jackson on Saturday. The new group led the majority of the race with splits of 1:44.48 (1&2, 52.24 avg.), 51.96 (3) and 50.07 (4). Jackson’s split of 50.07 seconds was the only sub-51 split recorded in the final two legs of each team. LSU’s squad clocked the No. 2 time in the NCAA of 3:26.51 for the win, which ranks No. 4 in LSU performance-list history and No. 9 in the world for 2026.

The LSU men followed up with their own win and a time of 3:01.43. The new lineup consisted of Amal Glasgow, Shakeem McKay, Grant Buckmiller and Gregory Prince. Buckmiller recorded a stellar split of 44.26 seconds to help the Tigers to the No. 9 time in LSU PL history.

Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s Notables

The men’s 4×100 won with a time of 38.80 seconds.

Mats Swanson ran an 800m PR of 1:48.71.

Jackson Burney ran an 800m PR of 1:50.05.

Grant Buckmiller ran a 400m PR of 45.45 seconds.

Amal Glasgow ran a 400m PR of 45.62 seconds.

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