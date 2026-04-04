LSU Signee Denton Shoots 69 At Augusta National, T4 Finish

BATON ROUGE – LSU women’s golf signee Raegan Denton made her first trip around Augusta National Golf Club a successful one with a 3-under par 69 Saturday and a 54-hole finish of T4 in the seventh annual Augusta National Women’s Golf Championship.

Denton finished at 8-under par 208 on rounds of 67-72 at Champion’s Retreat Wednesday and Thursday and then the 3-under 69 to join four other golfers at that number.

Denton becomes the third LSU golfer, present or future, to finish in the top four in the history of the event – in 2024 Ingrid Lindblad finished third at 4-under par; 2002 both Lindblad and Latanna Stone finished T2 at even par; and, in 2021 Lindblad posted a T3 finish at 2-over par.

The native of Adelaide, Australia had most of her success on the first nine as she birdied five holes including the two par 5s (2nd and 8th) and turned at 4-under 32.

She had two birdies on the second nine, including on the sometimes tricky par 4 17th hole to come in at 1-over par 37.

Of her finish and playing at Augusta National, Denton told the media after her round: “I think there’s so many different emotions. Just excitement, happiness just to be here, for one. Definitely some nerves for sure playing here today, and just overall really proud of myself. Today I could have definitely gone lower, but still, to shoot 3-under at Augusta, not a lot of people can say that, so I’m just really proud of that.”

Denton was also asked about the feeling standing on the opening tee box with the big crowd looking on.

“It’s just so surreal,” she said. “Even though I was told how big the crowds were, I don’t think I quite was able to picture it or expect it. I’ve played in a couple pro tournaments at home and the crowd didn’t even get close to this, so I was just shaking so much. But I was just so honored to be able to get to have the experience.”

The 2025 reigning NCAA Champion, Maria Jose Marin of Columbia and a junior at Arkansas, rallied to win the championship with a final round of 4-under 68 to finish at 14-under par 202. She was four shots better than Andrea Revuelta of Spain, who also posted 68, and finished at 10-under 206. Soomin Oh of Korea was third at 9-under par 207, also shooting a 68 at Augusta National.

Augusta National Women’s Amateur

Augusta National Golf Club – Augusta, Georgia

Final Top 10 Results

1 Maria Jose Marin, Columbia – 65-69-68 – 202 -14

2 Andrea Revuelta, Spain – 66-72-68 – 206 -10

3 Summin Oh, Korea – 65-74-68 – 207 -9

T4 Meagan Denton, Australia – 67-72-69 – 208 -8

T4 Yunseo Yang, Korea – 73-67-68 – 208 -8

T4 Kiara Romero, USA – 70-70-68 – 208 -8

T4 Asterisk Talley, USA – 66-67-75 – 208 -8

T4 Meja Ortengren, Sweden – 67-67-74 – 208 -8

9 Paula Martin Sampedro, Spain – 71-69-69 – 209 -7

10 Reagan Zibilski, USA – 72-69-69 – 210 -6