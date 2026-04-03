BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU outfielder Jake Brown and catcher Omar Serna Jr. have received Midseason All-America recognition from Perfect Game.

Brown was voted a Second-Team Midseason All-American, and Serna Jr. was named to the Second-Team Freshman Midseason All-America squad.

Brown, a junior from Sulphur, La., is hitting a team-high .356 this season with seven doubles, 11 homers, 39 RBI, 36 runs and eight steals in nine attempts.

He tied the LSU single-game record with three homers on March 6 vs. Sacramento State, as he was 4-for-5 at the plate with three homers, a single, six RBI and four runs.

Brown led the Tigers to a March 15 win at Vanderbilt by delivering a three-run homer and a career-best six RBI.

He was named on February 17 to the Baseball America Team of the Week for his performance in the Tigers’ first four games of the 2026 season. Brown hit .529 (9-for-17) in LSU’s first four games versus Milwaukee and Kent State with two doubles, four homers, 10 RBI and seven runs.

Serna Jr., a native of Houston, Texas, is batting .306 in his first collegiate season with three doubles, three homers, 20 RBI and 17 runs.

He is hitting .364 (8-for-22) in LSU’s last five games with three RBI and six runs. Serna Jr. was LSU’s leading hitter in the Tigers’ SEC series versus Oklahoma, batting .400 (4-for-10) with one double, one homer, three RBI, two runs and a .538 on-base percentage.

Serna Jr. launched a grand slam vs. Creighton on March 10, marking his first career LSU homer