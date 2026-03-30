Southern Jaguars (10-16) at LSU Fighting Tigers (19-10)

DATE/TIME

• Tuesday, March 31 @ 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. SOUTHERN

LSU leads the all-time series vs. Southern, 60-4, as the squads first met in 1970 … LSU posted a 13-1 win over the Jaguars on February 18 of last season, but Southern defeated LSU, 12-7, on April 1, 2024, in Alex Box Stadium … the Jaguars’ other wins over LSU came on April 9, 2019, at SU’s Lee-Hines Field by a score of 7-2; on May 3, 2005 – a 9-5 Southern triumph in Alex Box Stadium – and on March 6, 2001, an 11-6 victory for the Jaguars at “The Box” … LSU is 54-3 all-time against Southern in games played at Alex Box Stadium.

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON

“I feel like over the last two weeks, we’ve pitched a lot more in line with our talent, and I think that’s going to give us a chance to win here in the back half of the schedule. Our offense is going to give us a great chance against anybody. That’s my thoughts on where we’re headed, and we’ve got to start it this week with a good game on Tuesday against Southern.”

ABOUT THE TIGERS

• Second baseman Seth Dardar led LSU to an SEC series victory over No. 19 Kentucky last weekend, batting .600 (6-for-10) with four doubles, one homer, five RBI, four runs, three walks and a .692 on-base percentage … Dardar’s three-run homer in the sixth inning of Sunday’s game versus Kentucky erased a 10-8 deficit and gave LSU a lead it would not relinquish as the Tigers clinched the series win … Dardar also contributed an RBI double in Sunday’s series-deciding victory … Dardar on Friday night versus Kentucky tied the LSU single-game record for doubles with three, and he added one RBI in the contest. He walked three times and scored twice in the Tigers’ Game 2 win over the Wildcats on Saturday.

• Freshman designated hitter/outfielder Mason Braun helped lead LSU to a series victory over No. 19 Kentucky, hitting .429 (3-for-7) in three games with one double, one homer, four RBI, one run, two walks and a .556 on-base percentage .. he blasted a three-run homer and an RBI double in Saturday’s win over Kentucky … Braun ripped the run-scoring double in the second inning on Saturday to increase LSU’s lead to 2-0, and he widened the margin to 5-0 in the fourth with a three-run dinger.

• LSU hit .341 (47-for-138) as a team in its four games last week with 12 doubles, six homers and 43 runs scored … centerfielder Derek Curiel hit .444 (8-for-18) in four games with two doubles, one homer, seven RBI and four runs … first baseman Zach Yorke batted .385 (5-for-13) with two homers, five RBI, seven runs, five walks and a .526 on-base percentage.

• Leftfielder Chris Stanfield batted .455 (5-for-11) in the Kentucky series with one double, one RBI, three runs, two walks and a .538 on-base percentage … he was 4-for-5 at the plate in Sunday’s win with one double, one RBI, two runs and one walk as the Tigers’ lead-off hitter.

• Right-hander Zac Cowan delivered a dominant relief effort on Saturday in LSU’s 7-0 win over Kentucky … he earned the save by pitching the final 3.2 innings, allowing no runs on one hit with one walk and seven strikeouts … in his three SEC relief appearances this season versus Vanderbilt, Oklahoma and Kentucky, Cowan has worked a combined 8.1 scoreless innings with two hits, one walk, 13 strikeouts and an .074 opponent batting average.

• Right-handers William Schmidt and Zac Cowan combined to blank Kentucky, 7-0, on Saturday, marking LSU’s first shutout in an SEC game since April 3, 2025, when the Tigers posted a 2-0 victory at Oklahoma … Schmidt earned his first career SEC win over Saturday, limiting the Wildcats to six hits in 5.1 scoreless innings with two walks and three strikeouts.

• LSU trailed Kentucky, 7-0, entering the bottom of the third inning on Sunday before rallying for a 17-10 victory over the Wildcats … the comeback win marked LSU’s largest since May 24, 2024, when the Tigers overcame an 8-0 deficit in an SEC Tournament game against South Carolina to record a 12-11 victory.

ABOUT THE JAGUARS

• Southern improved its overall record to 10-16 last weekend by winning two of three Southwestern Athletic Conference home games versus Prairie View … the Jaguars are 4-5 in SWAC games this season.

• Southern is hitting .281 as a team this season with 46 doubles, seven triples, nine homers and 79 steals in 95 attempts … the Jaguars are led at the plate by infielder K.J. White Jr., who is hitting .382 with five doubles and 21 RBI … infielder Jaylon Lucky is batting .337 with 11 doubles and 19 RBI, and outfielder Kameron Byrd is hitting .302 with three doubles, two triples, two homers and 18 RBI.

• The Jaguars pitching staff has a 7.68 cumulative ERA and has recorded 224 strikeouts in 212.0 innings while allowing a .275 opponent batting average and 27 home runs.