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Gallery: Softball vs Oklahoma

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Gallery: Softball vs Oklahoma

Game 1

Jalia Lassiter, Destiny Harris | Photo by: Tori Hill
Maddox McKee, Tori Edwards, Ally Hutchins, Destiny Harris | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Gradie Appling | Photo by: Tori Hill
| Photo by: Tori Hill
Ashlin Mowery, Rylie Johnson | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
| Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
| Photo by: Tori Hill
Alix Franklin, Kylee Edwards, Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Tori Hill
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Tori Hill
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Tori Hill
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
| Photo by: Tori Hill
Cece Cellura | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Cece Cellura | Photo by: Tori Hill
Char Lorenz | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Char Lorenz | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Cece Cellura, Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Tori Hill
Jalia Lassiter, Cece Cellura, Alix Franklin | Photo by: Tori Hill
Cece Cellura | Photo by: Tori Hill
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Tori Hill
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Cece Cellura | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Ally Hutchins | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
| Photo by: Brendan Baldwin

Game 2

Sierra Daniel, Avery Hodge | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Avery Hodge, Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
| Photo by: Georgia Stephens
| Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Destiny Harris | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kylee Edwards, Bryce Neal | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Char Lorenz | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jayden Heavener, Avery Hodge | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Taylor Pleasants, Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Beth Torina | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
| Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Sierra Daniel, Tatum Clopton, Rylie Johnson, Ashlin Mowery | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Cece Cellura | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Cece Cellura, Sierra Daniel, Char Lorenz, Cali Deal | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Georgia Stephens

Game 3

| Photo by: Gabi Roller
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Beth Torina | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Destiny Harris | Photo by: Gabi Roller
| Photo by: Gabi Roller
Char Lorenz | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Sierra Daniel, Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Char Lorenz | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Cece Cellura | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Char Lorenz | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Char Lorenz, Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kylee Edwards, Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Cece Cellura, Ci'ella Pickett, Tatum Clopton, Ashlin Mowery, Char Lorenz | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Paytn Monticelli | Photo by: Georgia Stephens

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