Svensson Closes Clemson Invitational With Second Straight Even Par Round

BATON ROUGE – LSU grad student golfer Elsa Svensson birdied her final hole of the competition to fire a second straight round of even par 72 to lead the Tigers at the Clemson Invitational Sunday at The Reserve at Lake Keowee in Sunset, South Carolina.

Svensson finished at 2-over 218 for 54 holes, moving up one spot to T21, just missing a top 20 finish after rounds of 74-72-72.

Svensson had four birdies in the final round, eight for the tournament.

Two players tied for the individual title with Maria Jose Marin of Arkansas posting a round of 4-under 68 to tie with first and second round leader Lynn Lim of Vanderbilt at 10-under par 206. Lim finished with a round of 71. Paula Francisco of Florida was third at 9-under 217 after a final round 69.

LSU as a team posted its best round of the weekend, shooting 6-over 294 to finish in 14th place at 29-over par 893 (295-304-294).

SEC teams were the top four under par with Florida at 17-under 847, one shot better than Arkansas at 16-under 848. Vanderbilt was third at 860 (4-under) and Tennessee fourth at 1-under 861.

LSU counted 1-over par 73s from Taylor Riley and Francesca Fiorellini. Riley had four birdies in her round. Lucia Iraola had a 4-over 76 for the other counting score.

LSU players Edit Hertzman, Josefin Widal and Reilly Knaub will be competing Monday and Tuesday in the individual competition in the ULM Invitational in Monroe.

The Tigers next team tournament will be the SEC Women’s Golf Championship in Belleair, Florida at the Pelican Golf Club starting on April 17.

Clemson Invitational

The Reserve at Lake Keowee – Sunset, South Carolina

Final Team Results (288- 864)

1 Florida – 279-288-282 – 847 -17

2 Arkansas – 281-287-280 – 848 -16

3 Vanderbilt – 275-295-290 – 860 -4

4 Tennessee – 288-290-285 – 863 -1

5 Ohio State – 283-298-285 – 866 +2

6 Michigan State – 296-296-282 – 874 +10

7 Kent State – 292-298-287 – 877 +13

8 Virginia Tech – 289-289-301 – 879 +15

T9 UNCW – 286-296-299 – 881 +17

T9 Ole Miss – 291-295-295 – 881 +17

11 Clemson – 294-295-293 – 882 +18

12 Maryland – 287-304-299 – 890 +26

13 Princeton – 285-303-304 – 892 +28

14 LSU – 295-304-294 – 893 +29

15 Miami – 294-299-302 – 895 +31

16 Charleston – 299-301-300 – 900 +36

Top 5 Individuals (Par 72-216)

T1 Maria Jose Marin, Arkansas – 67-71-68 – 206 -10

T1 Lynn Lim, Vanderbilt – 63-72-71 – 206 -10

3 Paula Francisco, Florida – 71-67-69 – 207 -9

4 Megan Propeck, Florida – 70-72-69 – 211 -5

T5 Kyra Van Kan, Tennessee – 75-69-68 – 212 -4

T5 Sara Brentcheneff, Arkansas – 69-71-72 – 212 -4

LSU Scores

T21 Elsa Svensson – 74-72-72 – 218 +2

T45 Taylor Riley – 74-76-73 – 223 +7

T51 Francesca Fiorellini – 74-78-73 – 225 +9

T67 Rocio Tejedo – 73-78-77 – 228 +12

80 Lucia Iraola – 76-79-76 – 231 +15