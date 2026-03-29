Introductory Press Conference For Will Wade Set For Monday at Noon at PMAC; Open To The Public

BATON ROUGE – The introductory press conference for LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade will be held Monday at Noon CT on the floor of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The event will be open to the public.

Doors at the PMAC will open at 11 a.m. on Monday and LSU fans are asked to enter the Maravich Center up the concourse ramps on the South side of the building and enter the building through the upper concourse doors.

LSU students should also use the upper concourse doors and will have seating in their normal student section. The first 1,000 students attending will receive a free T-shirt for the occasion.

Parking will be available in lot 108 across from the LSU Football facility on Skip Bertman Drive.

LSU President Dr. Wade Rousse and LSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Verge Ausberry will speak prior to Coach Wade’s address to the crowd. Coach Wade will then take questions from the assembled media. The LSU Band and Spirit Squads will also be on hand and will entertain the crowd.

Ticket information for the 2026-27 LSU Basketball season will be available on the videoboard for those fans who would like to get on the early list for new season tickets for next season.

The broadcast of the press conference will be available on SEC Network+ and the audio will be available for the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

Live video of the event will be available on LSUsports.net, YouTube.com/LSUsports and Facebook.com/LSUbasketball.

LSU’s flagship home in Baton Rouge, Guaranty Media, is expected to carry the conference on its stations including Eagle 98.1 FM, 100.7 FM The Tigers, ESPN 104.5 FM and Talk 107.3.