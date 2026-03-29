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Gallery: Softball vs South Carolina

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Gallery: Softball vs South Carolina

Game 1

Game 2

Game 3

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Gallery: Softball vs Oklahoma

Gallery: Softball vs Oklahoma

No. 20 LSU Drops Decisive Game Three, 8-4, Versus No. 5 Oklahoma

No. 20 LSU Drops Decisive Game Three, 8-4, Versus No. 5 Oklahoma

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Heavener, K. Edwards Leads No. 20 LSU in 3-1 Upset over No. 5 Oklahoma

Heavener, K. Edwards Leads No. 20 LSU in 3-1 Upset over No. 5 Oklahoma

LSU snaps the second-longest winning streak in the country and improves to 17-0 when holding its opponents to two or fewer runs this season.