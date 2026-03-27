Shawnti Jackson Shatters NCAA Outdoor 300 Meter Record in LSU Debut

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The LSU track and field team closed out day one of action at the Hurricane Collegiate Invitational on Friday, seeing a plethora of amazing performances from each event group.

Final Results

A performance worthy of SEC Runner of the Week and possibly USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week honors came from sprint prodigy Shawnti Jackson in her first meet competing for the Tigers.

Jackson joined the Tigers after transferring from Arkansas this past fall. On Friday she became the first ever woman to go sub-36 seconds in the outdoor 300 meter with the winning time of 35.89 seconds. The previous outdoor-collegiate record stood at 36.41 seconds, ran by Texas A&M’s Jermaisha Arnold in 2024. The time of 35.89 seconds also ranks top 25 in world history for indoors and outdoors combined.

The men’s 300m competition saw some great times as well. Jeremiah Walker took the event win with the No. 2 time in NCAA history of 32.58 seconds, while Shakeem McKay recorded the No. 3 time in NCAA history of 32.83 seconds to finish third.

Sophomore Yuya Sawada clocked the No. 4 3000-meter time in LSU performance-list history of 9:25.15 to take her first win of the season. In second behind Sawada was freshman Micaela Villarreal making her second appearance of the outdoor season with the No. 8 performance in LSU history of 9:34.23.

Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s Notables

Hugh Carlson won the 3000m with a PR of 8:26.93.

Skyler Franklin ran the No. 5 outdoor 300m in collegiate history of 37.23.

Nasya Williams ran the No. 9 outdoor 300m in collegiate history of 37.83.

Isaac Lewis ran the No. 7 outdoor 300m in collegiate history of 33.52.

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