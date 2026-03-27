Beach Finishes 0-2 On Day One Of Texas Invitational

AUSTIN, TEXAS –The No. 12 LSU Beach Volleyball team went 0-2 on Friday against No. 2 Stanford and No. 1 UCLA.

The Sandy Tigs will compete in two matches to finish out the weekend on Saturday, starting at 10 AM CT against No. 10 Long Beach, followed by a 12:30 PM CT match against No. 3 USC.

LSU started out the day with a 1-4 loss against No. 2 Stanford. Zayna Meyer and Bella Lagemann fell on Court 4; 16-21 and 13-21, while Emily Hellmuth and Kate Baker gave the Longhorns their second point in a battle to three sets on Court 5; 12-21, 21-19 and 15-9. Ryan Lambert and Aubrey O’Gorman fell on Court 3 to give Texas the match; 10-21 and 16-21. Skylar Martin and Tatum Finlason won in straight sets on Court 2; 22-20 and 21-18, while Julia Specher and Kenzey McGatlin fell on Court 1; 25-27 and 12-21.

To finish the night, the Tigers fell to No. 1 UCLA, 0-5. In the first wave of matches, Hellmuth and Baker fell in straight sets on Court 5; 17-21 and 12-21, while Lambert and Meyer gave the Bruins their second point; 15-21 and 12-21. Finlason and Martin started the second wave off with straight set losses on Court 2; 13-21 and 7-21. Lagemann and O’Gorman fought in three sets but eventually fell giving UCLA another point on Court 3; 17-21, 21-18 and 13-15, while Sprecher and McGatlin fell Court 1; 16-21, 21-18 and 15-8.

LSU 1, Stanford 4

Avery Jackson / Kelly Belardi (STAN) def. Kenzey McGatlin / Julia Sprecher (LSU) 27-25, 21-12 Tatum Finlason / Skylar Martin (LSU) def. Ruby Sorra / Brooke Rockwell (STAN) 22-20, 21-18 Charlotta Bell / Logan Tusher (STAN) def. Aubrey O’Gorman / Ryan Lambert (LSU) 21-10, 21-16 Clara Stowell / Indigo Clarke (STAN) def. Zayna Meyer / Bella Lagemann (LSU) 21-16, 21-13 Chloe Hoffman / Elena Fisher (STAN) def. Emily Hellmuth / Kate Baker (LSU) 21-12, 19-21, 15-9

LSU 0, UCLA 5