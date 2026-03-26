Veteran Administrator, Coach Heath Schroyer to Join LSU Athletics Leadership Team

BATON ROUGE, La. – Longtime college athletics veteran administrator and coach Heath Schroyer has been named LSU’s Senior Deputy Director of Athletics/Executive Director of External Relations for the LSU System, Director of Athletics Verge Ausberry announced today. Schroyer will have oversight of external relations as well as men’s basketball.

We could not be more excited to welcome Heath Schroyer to the @LSU family as our new senior deputy director of athletics/exec. director of external relations. Heath is a leader, partner and innovator. He built an amazing athletics department @McNeese State and helped spark the… — LSU President Dr. Wade Rousse (@LSUpresident) March 26, 2026

“We are thrilled to welcome Heath to our senior leadership team, and I am confident that he will have an immediate impact on our department,” Ausberry said. “He is a seasoned administrator, a former longtime college basketball coach, a former student-athlete and someone well-versed in the culture of Louisiana who will add a new dimension to our team. I look forward to working with Heath, and we welcome him and his family to the LSU family.”

Since 2020, Schroyer has served as the Director of Athletics at McNeese State. During his tenure, the Cowboys set records in fundraising, corporate sponsorships and naming rights and Schroyer oversaw the completion of the Legacy Center, McNeese’s state-of-the-art basketball arena. McNeese student-athletes were recognized for the academic achievement and community service, while multiple Cowboys teams won conference championships and participated in postseason play. Prior to becoming the Director of Athletics, Schroyer served as the head men’s basketball coach at McNeese, having also served as the head coach at UT Martin, Wyoming and Portland State, and as an assistant at BYU, N.C. State, UNLV, Fresno State, Wyoming and Fresno Community College.

“When Verge Ausberry shared his vision for LSU Athletics with me, I knew I wanted to be part of this team,” Schroyer said. “Verge is a leader that I respect, and I am excited to work alongside him. My experience and commitment to collegiate athletics have prepared me for this amazing opportunity, and I can’t wait to get to work at LSU.”

Schroyer holds a Master’s degree in Institutional Leadership from National University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Liberal Studies from Armtrong Atlantic State.