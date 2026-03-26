LSU Women's Golf Completes Regular Season With Final Team Event

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team looks to complete the regular season with a strong team performance in the Clemson Invitational at The Reserve at Lake Keowee course in Sunset, South Carolina.

The tournament has traditionally been LSU’s final team event of the regular season prior to the Southeastern Conference championship.

The course, a Jack Nicklaus design on the shoreline of Lake Keowee which is part of a golf and recreation community, will play to a par of 72 and a max of 6,489 yards for the tournament.

The Tigers are one of eight top 50 programs in the 16-team field. Joining host Clemson (ranking in parentheses) are: Arkansas (8), Charleston, Florida (4), LSU (30), Kent State (27), Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, Mississippi (18), Ohio State (39), Princeton, Tennessee (20), North Carolina Wilmington, Vanderbilt (15) and Virginia Tech.

LSU’s Elsa Svensson and Francesca Fiorellini are coming off top 10 finishes in the wind-blown cold of Austin, Texas in the Betsy Rawls Invitational. Svensson posted rounds of 74-70-75 for a 3-over 219 to finish in solo third in the event, while Fiorellini shot 2-under par in the final two rounds to finish at 7-over 223 and a tie for seventh place.

Svensson and Fiorellini are both ranked in the top 55 in the nation in the NCAA Scoreboard rankings with grad student Svensson ranked 48th in the nation and sophomore Fiorellini ranked at No. 52. Svensson’s third place finish moved up 70 spots in the rankings, while Fiorellini moved up 32 spots after the Betsy Rawls.

LSU will also have in its lineup senior Taylor Riley, sophomore Rocio Tejedo and freshman Lucia Iraola.

Fiorellini is averaging 72.05 for the season with Svensson at 72.38. Riley is at 72.92.

Live scoring for the three-day event is at the Clemson Invitational tab at Scoreboard.clippd.com.