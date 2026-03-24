LSU Defeats Louisiana Tech, 15-5, in Midweek Matchup

BATON ROUGE, La. – First baseman Zach Yorke blasted two home runs Tuesday night, as LSU defeated Louisiana Tech, 15-5, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The game was halted in the bottom of the eighth inning due to the 10-run rule. LSU improved to 17-9 on the season, while Louisiana Tech dropped to 15-11.

The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Friday when they open a three-game SEC series versus Kentucky in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Friday’s game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

Yorke was 2-for-4 on Tuesday night with two homers and four RBI to pace the Tigers’ 14-hit output. Rightfielder Jake Brown, catcher Omar Serna Jr., centerfielder Derek Curiel and third baseman John Pearson each contributed two RBI.

Curiel was 3-for-5 at the plate with two doubles, two RBI and one run scored. Shortstop Steven Milam also collected three hits, and he scored twice.

LSU trailed, 2-0, entering the bottom of the first inning, but Pearson’s two-out, two-run single tied the game, and Brown’s two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the second inning give the Tigers a lead they would not relinquish.

LSU reliever Ethan Plog (2-0) earned the win, as he entered the game in the first inning and worked 2.0 scoreless frames, allowing no hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

“Ethan really picked us up to get us off the field in the first inning,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson, “and we immediately scored two runs, and then he three-up, three-down in the top of the second.”

Louisiana Tech reliever Connor Nation (0-1) was charged with the loss, as he surrendered five runs – two earned – on three hits in 0.2 inning with one walk and one strikeout.

“On the offensive side, the story of the game was our two-out hitting with runners in scoring position,” Johnson said. “John’s hit early, Jake’s hit early and obviously the two home runs by Zach were great.”