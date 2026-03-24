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Gallery: Softball vs Louisiana Tech

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Gallery: Softball vs Louisiana Tech
Paytn Monticelli | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Char Lorenz | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Beth Torina | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Paytn Monticelli | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Jalia Lassiter, Beth Torina | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Destiny Harris | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Ashlin Mowery | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Rylie Johnson | Photo by: Gabi Roller
| Photo by: Gabi Roller
| Photo by: Gabi Roller
Cece Cellura, Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Gabi Roller
| Photo by: Gabi Roller
Char Lorenz | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Destiny Harris | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Destiny Harris | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Paytn Monticelli | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Tori Edwards, Sierra Daniel, Ashlin Mowery, Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Char Lorenz | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Ci'ella Pickett | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Beth Torina | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Beth Torina | Photo by: Gabi Roller

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