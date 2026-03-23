March 23 Baseball National Report

Overall Record: 16-9

SEC: 2-4

Last Week’s Results (2-2)

March 17 (Tue.) – GRAMBLING STATE (W, 7-1)

March 19 (Thu.) – OKLAHOMA (W, 7-1)

March 20 (Fri.) – OKLAHOMA (L, 2-4)

March 21 (Sat.) – OKLAHOMA (L, 3-4)

This Week’s Schedule

March 24 (Tue.) – LOUISIANA TECH, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

March 27 (Fri.) – KENTUCKY, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

March 28 (Sat.) – KENTUCKY, 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

March 29 (Sun.) – KENTUCKY, 12 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Tigers Update

• Sophomore right-hander Casan Evans defeated seventh-ranked Oklahoma on Thursday night, limiting the Sooners to one unearned run on three hits in 7.2 innings with one walk and a career-best 15 strikeouts … Evans’ 15 Ks represented the most by an LSU pitcher in an SEC game since Paul Skenes also recorded 15 strikeouts on May 5, 2023, at Auburn … Evans’ outing was the longest of his career, as he fired 110 pitches and allowed just three singles … Evans retired 16 of the first 17 Oklahoma batters, and he completed the outing by retiring eight of the last 10 Sooner hitters that he faced … Evans’ previous career highs in innings pitched and strikeouts came last season in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional versus Little Rock (June 2), when he logged 6.0 innings and recorded 12 Ks in a relief outing … he also worked 6.0 innings versus Tennessee on April 27 of last season as a starting pitcher.

• Freshman catcher/first baseman Omar Serna Jr. batted .400 (6-for-15) in LSU’s four games last week with two doubles, two homers and four RBI … Serna also walked three times and was hit by a pitch, and he posted a .500 on-base percentage … he was LSU’s leading hitter in the Tigers’ SEC series versus seventh-ranked Oklahoma, batting .400 (4-for-10) with one double, one homer, three RBI, two runs and a .538 on-base percentage … Serna is batting .346 (9-for-26) in his last seven games with two doubles, three homers, 12 RBI and six runs.

• The LSU pitching staff compiled a 2.00 cumulative ERA over the Tigers’ four games last week, allowing just eight earned runs in 36.0 innings with 15 walks, 56 strikeouts and a .197 opponent batting average … the staff ERA in the three-game Oklahoma series was 2.33, as LSU limited the Sooners to seven earned runs over 27.0 innings with 12 walks, 41 strikeouts and a .202 opponent batting average.

• Senior right-hander Zac Cowan has fired 4.2 straight scoreless innings over his last two relief appearances, allowing just one hit with no walks and six strikeouts … senior right-hander Grant Fontenot has worked 3.1 consecutive scoreless innings over his last two relief appearances, allowing just one hit while recording two walks and five strikeouts.

• Both sophomore right-hander Deven Sheerin and junior left-hander Santiago Garcia have logged 10 strikeouts in 6.1 innings over their last three relief appearances.