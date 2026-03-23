Gymnastics Secures No. 2 Seed in 2026 NCAA Championships, LSU Set To Host Regionals Inside PMAC

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Gymnastics team has been selected as the No. 2 seed in the upcoming 2026 NCAA Gymnastics Championships, claiming their 41st straight regional berth on Monday. The Tigers road to Fort Worth will begin at home in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Thursday, April 2nd.



LSU (2), Stanford (7), Michigan (10) and Clemson (15) are the four teams that earned a national seed in the Baton Rouge Regional. Auburn, North Carolina, Utah State, Air Force and Nebraska make up the remainder of the teams that will head to Louisiana to compete for a spot in the national championships.

This year’s NCAA Regional berth for the Tigers marks their 43rd overall appearance in the postseason. LSU owns 34 NCAA Championships appearances and 15 NCAA Regional championships in program history.



All nine teams from the Southeastern Conference are among the 36 teams set to compete in the 2026 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships. Eight SEC schools earned National Seeds, starting with No. 1 Oklahoma, the 2026 SEC regular-season champion, No. 2 LSU and No. 3 Florida, winner of the 2026 SEC Gymnastics Championships. They are joined by No. 6 Georgia, No. 8 Missouri, No. 9 Arkansas and No. 16 Kentucky.

The top 36 teams, based on the National Qualifying Score (NQS), were selected for regional competition. The committee named the top 16 teams and seeded them in the bracket, while teams 17-36 were placed geographically at one of the four predetermined regional sites (LSU, Kentucky, Oregon State and Arizona State). The NQS at the time of selections will be maintained for seeding throughout the championships.

All Regional competitions can be viewed on ESPN+.

No. 2 LSU will open regional competition in the evening session of the NCAA Second Round on Thursday, April 2nd at 7 p.m. CT against No. 15 Clemson, Auburn and the winner of the first round play-in round between Air Force and Nebraska at 2 p.m. CT on Wednesday, April 1.

No. 7 Stanford, No. 10 Michigan, North Carolina and Utah State will compete in the first session on Thursday at 1 p.m. CT.. The top two teams from each session of second round competition on Thursday will advance to the regional final on Saturday, April 4, which is set for 5 p.m. CT.

The top two finishers in Saturday’s regional final will receive an automatic berth to the national championships in Fort Worth from April 16-18 in Dickies Arena. At the national championships, semifinal team, all-around competition and individual event specialist finals will be conducted in two sessions. The top two teams from each semifinal will advance to championship final competition.

Both Semifinals on Thursday, April 16 will air on ESPN2, and the National Championship on Saturday, April 18 will be broadcast live at 3 p.m. CT on ABC.

For tickets and information regarding the 2026 national collegiate women’s gymnastics championships, go to ncaa.com/wgymnastics. The complete bracket is available at ncaa.com.

2026 NCAA Gymnastics Regional Sites:

Baton Rouge Regional (LSU, host)

No. 2 LSU*

No. 7 Stanford

No. 10 Michigan

No. 15 Clemson

Auburn

North Carolina

Utah State

Air Force

Nebraska

Lexington Regional (Kentucky University, host)

No. 1 Oklahoma

No. 8 Missouri

No. 9 Arkansas

No. 16 Kentucky*

NC State

Maryland

Ohio State

Central Michigan

Rutgers

Corvallis Regional (Oregon State, host)

No. 4 UCLA

No. 5 Alabama

No. 12 Utah

No. 13 Minnesota

Denver

Oregon State*

Iowa

San Jose St.

Washington

Tempe Regional (Arizona State, host)

No. 3 Florida

No. 6 Georgia

No. 11 Michigan State

No. 14 California

BYU

Southern Utah

Penn State

Arizona State*

Arizona

Baton Rouge Regional Schedule:

Wednesday, April 1 – First Round

Air Force vs. Nebraska 2 p.m. CT

Thursday, April 2 – Second Round

Session I – No. 7 Stanford, No. 10 Michigan, North Carolina, Utah State 1 p.m. CT

Session II – No. 2 LSU, No. 15 Clemson, Auburn, Air Force/Nebraska 7 p.m. CT

Saturday, April 4 – Regional Final

Top 2 from each Second Round 5 p.m. CT