Tiger Field Squad Drops Six Top-10 Marks in Program History at LSU Opener, Hyman Breaks Discus Record

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team held their first outdoor meet of the season on Saturday at Bernie Moore Track Stadium. The team recorded six top-10 marks in program history and tallied 18-event wins.

Final Results

There’s not much more you could ask for in a season opener than what the women’s and men’s discus-throw squad delivered on Saturday.

Sophomore Princesse Hyman did not wait a moment to break the LSU record as she opened the collegiate-outdoor season with a throw of 59.90 meters (196-6) to win in discus. The LSU record was previously held by Danyel Mitchell when she tossed for 59.24 meters (194-4) in 1994. The mark of 59.90 sits at No. 1 in the NCAA very early on in the 2026 season and would’ve had her at No. 9 in the nation in last year’s rankings.

Hyman wasn’t the only one to get in on the action in the women’s discus throw as Leah Acosta, Jillian Scully and Ambria Langley all record top-10 marks in LSU history as well. Acosta threw for the No. 4 spot in LSU history of 56.93 meters (186-9) to finish second overall. Freshman Jillian Scully went for 55.63 meters (182-6) on her final toss of the day to take bronze. Last, but certainly not least, Langley record the No. 8 mark in LSU history of 54.82 meters (179-10) to finish fourth. All four LSU women went over the previous meet record.

On the men’s side of discus, sophomore Chad Hendricks was the first Tiger to compete on the day. Hendricks recorded a toss of 59.58 meters (195-5) to win and jump to No. 6 in LSU performance-list history. His new PR puts him at No. 2 in the NCAA early on this season.

The last Tiger to record a top-10 mark in LSU history on Saturday was Jack Larriviere making his return. Larriviere went for 73.54 meters (241-3) on his second throw of the afternoon to win and take down the previous meet record. He is the only student-athlete in the country to go over 70 meters just a couple of weeks into the outdoor season.

Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s Notables

The men’s 4×100 won with a time of 39.06 seconds.

Adeyah Brewster won long jump with a leap of 19-0.75.

Salieci Myles won the 100h with a PR of 13.10 seconds.

Matthew Sophia won the 110h with a time of 13.62.

Malachi Austin won the 400m with a PR of 45.37 seconds.

Mats Swanson won the 800m with a time of 1:49.10.

Aniyah Bigam won the 100m with a time of 11.36.

Myles Thomas won the 100m with a time of 10.14.

Micaela Villarreal won the 800m with a time of 2:09.96.

Isaac Lewis won the 400h with a time of 51.46.

La’Nica Locker won the 200m with a time of 23.05.

Joshua Caleb won the 200m with a time of 20.44.

The women’s B 4×400 won with a time of 4:05.40.

The men’s A 4×400 won with a time of 3:10.26.

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