No. 2 LSU To Face No. 7 Texas Tech For Trip To Sweet 16

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 2 seed LSU women’s basketball is set to take on No. 7 seed Texas Tech Sunday afternoon inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for the opportunity to play in the Sweet 16 in Sacramento.

The LSU-TTU contest is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. CT with Tiffany Greene (pxp), Carolyn Peck (analyst) and Alyssa Lang (reporter) on the call for the nationally televised broadcast on ABC. Fans can also tune into the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams calling the action.

Tickets are still available to the general public at LSUtix.net.

The Tigers and Lady Red Raiders are meeting for the 12th time in series history with LSU leading, 10-1. Both teams first met in 1976 and last met on Dec. 21, 2021 when the Tigers won 74-60 in the West Palm Beach Invitational during Coach Kim Mulkey’s first season at LSU. The Tigers’ only loss to TTU came in the 1999 season opener (TTU won, 56-49). Mulkey recorded her 150, 500, 550, and 600th career wins vs. Texas Tech.

LSU is the fifth-overall seed in the NCAA Tournament in the Sacramento 2 Regional. Along with LSU, the other three top-four seeds are No. 1 UCLA, No. 3 Duke and No. 4. Minnesota.

Mulkey’s record in NCAA Tournament games at home improved to 25-2, while LSU’s home record in the NCAA Tournament moved to 26-4 after defeating Jacksonville, 116-58, in the first round. Mulkey has led LSU to five straight seasons as a host site, which is the most in succession for the program. With Mulkey at the helm in national tournament games at home, LSU is 8-1.

Mulkey picked up her 150th win at LSU with the victory over Jacksonville becoming the fastest head coach in LSU history to 150 wins. Mulkey did so in 175 games coached. Since becoming a coach in 1985 as an assistant with Louisiana Tech, Mulkey has been to the NCAA Tournament every season except two (02-03: WNIT Finals; 19-20: COVID). As a head coach, Mulkey holds a record of 67-19 in the NCAAT.

LSU had their 15th 100-point game this season against Jacksonville, tying a D-I record with Long Beach State (1986-87). LSU, in doing so, had 7 players with 10+ points, tying an NCAA Tournament record for double-digit scorers in a game. It also tied an NCAA Tournament record with 8 players scoring 9+ points. LSU is the first team in NCAA Tournament history to score 30-plus points in three separate quarters.

LSU’s 116 points is the fifth highest scoring total for one team in NCAA Tournament history. It also signaled LSU’s largest output in the national tournament surpassing LSU’s 103 from 2025 against San Diego State.

Through 33 games, LSU has averaged 95.1 points per game, which leads the nation. That mark would break the SEC record in scoring average set by Georgia in 1986 (32 games; 2,855 points, 89.2 average). The Tigers through its 33 contests have scored 3,139 points.

LSU leads the country in 3 statistical categories: bench points per game (39.0), rebound margin (17.1), and scoring offense (95.1).