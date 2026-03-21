Oklahoma Edges LSU, 4-3, in SEC Series Finale

BATON ROUGE, La. – Seventh-ranked Oklahoma scored three runs in the eighth inning Saturday to erase a 3-1 deficit and earn a 4-3 victory over No. 20 LSU in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Oklahoma improved to 19-5 overall, 4-2 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 16-9 overall and 2-4 in conference play.

The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday when they play host to Louisiana Tech in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

“One-run games are going to determine the ceiling of a season, and we have not been good in those games up to this point in the season,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “Those come down to fundamentals, and we’ll keep working at it. I’ll continue to find a better way to make sure we’re tight on the things we need to come out on the right side of these games.”

Oklahoma reliever Jackson Cleveland (2-0) was credited with the win Saturday, as he blanked LSU over the final 2.1 innings, allowing no hits with no walks and one strikeout.

LSU reliever Gavin Guidry (3-3) was charged with the loss after allowing three runs – two earned – on two hits in 3.1 innings with four walks and six strikeouts.

LSU starting pitcher William Schmidt worked the first 4.0 innings of the game, limiting the Sooners to one run on six hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.

A solo homer by Oklahoma third baseman Camden Johnson gave the Sooners a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but LSU responded with a two-run homer by first baseman Omar Serna Jr., his third dinger of the season.

The Tigers extended the lead to 3-1 in the fifth when leftfielder Chris Stanfield blasted his first homer of the season to left field.

The Sooners rallied for three runs in the eighth inning, capitalizing on a pair of LSU errors, as second baseman Kyle Branch delivered an RBI single, Johnson provided a run-scoring groundout and catcher Brendan Brock lifted a sacrifice fly.