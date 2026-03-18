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Ryleigh Knaub Earns SEC Freshman Weekly Golf Honor

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Ryleigh Knaub Earns SEC Freshman Weekly Golf Honor

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Ryleigh Knaub earned Southeastern Conference Freshman Golfer of the Week honors after two strong performances in her last two outings.

Knaub, from Debary, Florida, had a fourth-place finish in her most recent start in the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate with three rounds of 70 for a 3-under par total of 210. The field for the event in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina is typically one of the toughest in the country.

That followed a T10 showing in the Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Florida, posting a 1-over 217 (74-71-72) in an 89-player field.

The tournaments served as her first two top 10s as a collegiate. She is averaging 72.47 for her first season at LSU.

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