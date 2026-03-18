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Gallery: Softball vs Texas A&M

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Gallery: Softball vs Texas A&M

Game 1

Bryce Neal | Photo by: Payton Prichard
Cece Cellura | Photo by: Payton Prichard
| Photo by: Payton Prichard
Ally Hutchins | Photo by: Payton Prichard
Cali Deal | Photo by: Payton Prichard
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Payton Prichard
Rylie Johnson | Photo by: Payton Prichard
Paytn Monticelli | Photo by: Payton Prichard
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Payton Prichard
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Payton Prichard

Game 2

Jalia Lassiter, Rylie Johnson, Char Lorenz, Jadyn Laneaux, Alix Franklin, Maddox McKee, Destiny Harris | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Char Lorenz, Rylie Johnson | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
| Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kylee Edwards, Gradie Appling | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Jayden Heavener, Ally Hutchins, Maddox McKee, Gradie Appling, Jalia Lassiter, Cali Deal, Rylie Johnson, Lauryn Soeken, Maci Bergeron, Ashlin Mowery, Paytn Monticelli, Jadyn Laneaux, Tatum Clopton, Alix Franklin, Cece Cellura, Sierra Daniel, Char Lorenz, Jada Phillips, Destiny Harris, Tori Edwards, Kylee Edwards, Avery Hodge | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Char Lorenz | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Cece Cellura | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Ci'ella Pickett | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Ci'ella Pickett | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Cece Cellura | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jalia Lassiter, Avery Hodge | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Gradie Appling, Maddox McKee, Destiny Harris, Tori Edwards | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Ci'ella Pickett | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Gradie Appling | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Cece Cellura | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Tori Edwards, Sandra Moton | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Cece Cellura, Alix Franklin | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Cece Cellura | Photo by: Georgia Stephens

Game 3

Ci'ella Pickett | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Jada Phillips | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Tatum Clopton | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Tatum Clopton | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Gabi Roller
| Photo by: Gabi Roller
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Destiny Harris | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Tatum Clopton | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Tatum Clopton | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Tatum Clopton | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Tatum Clopton | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Ci'ella Pickett | Photo by: Gabi Roller

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