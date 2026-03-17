Kailin Chio Claims Sixth Conference Award in 2026, Named SEC Specialist of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. – The league announced LSU Gymnastics sophomore Kailin Chio as the Week 11 SEC Specialist of the Week on Tuesday after becoming the first gymnast in NCAA history to score a perfect 30.000 when only competing three events against No. 8 Arkansas last Friday.

Chio scored a perfect 10 on every event she competed in the Tigers regular season finale last Friday, becoming the second LSU gymnast to score three perfect 10’s in a single meet and the first gymnast in NCAA history to complete a perfect meet when competing on three events.

The sophomore from Las Vegas, Nevada, scored perfect 10’s on vault, beam and floor to help lead the Tigers to victory over No. 8 Arkansas in their final meet of the regular season. She now owns nine perfect scores on the season, with two on vault, two on floor and five on beam, breaking the LSU record for the most perfect 10’s scored in a single season previously set by Haleigh Bryant in 2024.

Chio moved her career total to 10 perfect scores in her career, the second most by a gymnast in LSU history. She also took home three titles on the night, now with 31 titles this season and 54 in her career, the 11th most in LSU history. Her 13 career beam titles rank fifth most in LSU history while her 10 titles on the season is tied for second most in school history and one shy from matching the single season record of 11 set by Sarah Finnegan in 2019.

This week’s award moved Chio’s total to 15 conference awards after claiming the final SEC award of the regular season and her first honor as a specialist. The sophomore has won 14 SEC Gymnast of the Week awards and five just this season.

Next, Chio and the Tigers will head into the postseason as the No. 2 seed in the 2026 SEC Gymnastics Championships on Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network. No. 2 LSU will compete in session II against No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 3 Florida and No. 4 Alabama on Saturday in the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

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