LSU Gymnastics Claims No. 2 Seed in 2026 SEC Championships

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The seeding has been set for the 2026 Southeastern Conference Gymnastics Championships, announced by the league on Monday. The nationally ranked No. 2 LSU Gymnastics team earned the second seed in the conference championships and will compete in session II at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 21.

It is the second straight year that LSU has entered the two-seed at the SEC Championships as the team will look to defend their reigning two-time SEC Champions title. The Tigers have won the meet the last two years.

Seeding for the SEC Gymnastics Championships is based on final regular-season Team National Qualifying Scores (NQS). The championships consist of a one-day/two session team and all-around competition which includes all nine teams. LSU will start on bars in the night session and will rotate in Olympic order.

The Tigers finished the regular season with an NQS of 197.917 and held onto the No. 2 spot in the country for the sixth consecutive week.

The 2026 SEC Gymnastics Championships will take place on Saturday, March 21 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. Session I will feature seeds 5-9 at 2 p.m. CT, and Session II will feature seeds 1-4 at 7 p.m. CT. Both sessions of the championships will air live on SEC Network.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Gymnastics by following the team’s social media channels @LSUgym on Instagram, X and Facebook.

2026 SEC Gymnastics Championship Seeding