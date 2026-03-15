LSU To Host NCAA Tournament First and Second Round as No. 2 Seed

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU was announced as a No. 2 seed for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday evening as the Tigers get ready to host First- and Second-Round games in the PMAC.

LSU will host No. 15 Jacksonville in the first-round in the PMAC. The LSU/Jacksonville winner will face the winner of No. 7 Texas Tech and No. 10 Villanova. Games will be played on Friday and Sunday in the PMAC with tip times coming later in the week. Tickets will be available on LSUtix.net, starting on Monday at 10 a.m. CT.

The Tigers are in the Sacramento 1 Regional. Along with LSU, the other three top-four seeds are No. 1 UCLA, No. 3 Duke and No. 4. Minnesota.

Coach Kim Mulkey is in her fifth season at LSU and the Tigers have hosted NCAA Tournament games every year under her leadership. This marks the first time LSU has been a No. 2 seed since 2008, which resulted in the fifth-straight Final Four appearance for the Tigers. It is the fourth time LSU has earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament

Friday, March 20

#2 LSU v. #15 Jacksonville

#7 Texas Tech v. #10 Villanova

Sunday March 22

TBD v. TBD