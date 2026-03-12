Sandy Tigs Set To Play In East Meets West Invitational

MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIF. – The No. 12 LSU Beach Volleyball team is set to play in the East Meets West Invitational in Manhattan Beach. The Sandy Tigs will face No. 10 California, No. 1 UCLA, No. 9 Loyola Marymount and No. 13 Hawai’i.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity we have ahead of us this weekend,” said head coach Russell Brock. “There’s no doubt this week has given us a chance to improve individually and as a program, so having another chance to play some of the top teams in the country is exactly what we need right now. It’s always important to play on this stage. Playing well in Manhattan Beach is a wonderful way to showcase our brand of volleyball in front of very knowledgeable fans. I’m excited to see how our team comes out for this challenge.”

The Tigers will have a rematch against No. 10 California on Friday morning at 11:30 AM CT, followed by a matchup against No. 1 UCLA at 3:00 PM to end the day. LSU will continue play on Saturday morning with a matchup against No.9 LMU at 10:00 AM CT, followed by a matchup against No.13 Hawai’i at 12:30 PM to conclude the tournament.

The Tigers are coming off the MPSF Coast to Coast Classic, where the Sandy Tigs went 1-3, defeating No.18 Washington.

East Meets West will be live streamed on the B1G+ Network. LSU fans can get 50% off for the next three months using this link: https://www.bigtenplus.com/en-int/page/mpsf-beach?couponCode=BEACH

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