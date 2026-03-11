Mikaylah Williams Earns Spot On Cheryl Miller Award Finalist List

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU junior guard Mikaylah Williams was named to the Cheryl Miller Award top five finalist list, which is given to the nation’s best small forward, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday.

Williams, a product of Bossier City, La., has averaged 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists during the regular season. Williams is no stranger to clutch shots in her college career, and her impact on this year’s LSU team has been no different. Most notably, Williams drained a clutch three-pointer with one second on the shot clock and 1:20 left on the game clock against No. 2 Texas to ice the victory away for LSU on January 11.

Williams has scored in double figures over the last 11 of 12 games since the Florida matchup. She has done so in 25 of 32 games played. Most recently, Williams tied her season high 26 points and had a career high 15 rebounds with four assists and one steal against Mississippi State.

The 26-point performance marked her second straight game with 20-plus points and her fifth this season. Williams is the first Tiger to have three straight double-doubles since Aneesah Morrow recorded three straight from March 22-28 in the 2025 postseason against San Diego State, Florida State and NC State.

Fans are encouraged to participate in fan voting starting on Friday, March 13, at Noon CT, on hoophallawards.com. The fan vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.

Later this month, the finalists will be presented to Miller and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The Selection Committee for the Cheryl Miller Award is composed of top women’s college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers.

The winners of the 2026 Erving and Miller Awards will be presented on a to-be-determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s and Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy and Nancy Lieberman Awards (Point Guard), Jerry West and Ann Meyers Drysdale Awards (Shooting Guard), Karl Malone and Katrina McClain Awards (Power Forward), and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lisa Leslie Awards (Center).