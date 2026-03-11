March 2026 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.

Here are the March 2026 CCACSA’s staff Student-Athletes of the Month:

Aidan Anding

Freshman, Sport Administration, Football

Reason for nomination: Aidan Anding is very deserving of recognition as Student-Athlete of the Month. He has consistently demonstrated a strong dedication to his academic responsibilities and overall development this semester. He regularly attends all academic appointments, demonstrating accountability, time management, and a commitment to academic success. In addition, he takes the initiative to seek support by attending extra sessions to strengthen his understanding of the course material. He has shown meaningful growth in his ability to advocate for himself. He communicates effectively, asks thoughtful questions, and actively navigates his academic progress. He contributes positively to the academic environment by offering to help fellow students who may be experiencing difficulties. His discipline, proactive mindset, and supportive attitude exemplify the qualities we strive to cultivate in our student-athletes.

Nominated by: Football Academic Support Team

Nina Ballou

Freshman, Mass Communication, Gymnastics

Reason for nomination: Nina, from the moment she stepped foot on campus, has been a go-getter in the classroom and in the gym. She took classes in high school to get a jump-start on her academic career, showing her determination and willingness to work hard. She earned a spot on the President’s Honor Roll in the fall and is already off to a great start this semester. I’m so excited to see what she does in the future!

Nominated by: Taylor Dennehy, Assistant Director

Chloe Cheng

Senior, Animal Science, Women’s Swimming & Diving

Reason for nomination: Chloe Cheng exemplifies the true balance of academic excellence and athletic dedication. As an Animal Science major projected to graduate in May 2026, she consistently demonstrates discipline, leadership, and a strong work ethic both in the classroom and in the pool. Her commitment to team culture and willingness to mentor younger teammates make her an invaluable presence on the Swimming & Diving roster. Chloe represents the highest standards of what it means to be a student-athlete.

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Stuart Higdon

Senior, Agriculture Business, Men’s Swimming & Diving

Reason for nomination: Stuart Higdon is a driven, dependable leader whose performance reflects academic focus and competitive determination. An Agriculture Business major on track for May 2026 graduation, he brings professionalism, consistency, and a team-first mindset to every practice and competition. Stuart’s ability to manage rigorous coursework while contributing meaningfully to team success highlights his exceptional time management and character. He embodies the integrity and perseverance worthy of Student-Athlete of the Month recognition.

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Accountability – Commitment – Success – Integrity – Diversity – Teamwork – Service – Education

It is through living the values of the Total Team Commitment 2017-2022, particularly education, academic success, and service to the community, that student-athletes are recognized as Cox Communications Academic Center Student-Athletes of the month. These values are fundamental to the growth and development of our student-athletes as they enter to learn, then leave to serve.