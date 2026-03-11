Carson Paul Qualifies for NCAA Championships in All Three Events as Diving Closes NCAA Zone D Regional

COLLEGE STATION, Texas. – The LSU diving team concluded the NCAA Zone D Diving Regional in College Station on Wednesday with Carson Paul punching his ticket to the NCAA Championships in all three diving events.

Paul placed third in the 3m, sixth in the 1m, and ninth on the platform to earn a spot in Atlanta for the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on March 25-28. He joins a list of seven Tiger swimmers who qualified on the men’s side.

On Monday, Paul finished third in the prelims of the 3m with a score of 380.40 to clinch a spot in the finals, where he also placed third overall, totaling a score of 822.95 on the day. He was the lone Tiger to compete on the day.

Both Travis Keith and Paul reached the finals of the 1m on Tuesday. Keith put together a score of 261.20, placing tied for 17th to advance him to the finals. Paul got through with the sixth-highest score, tallying a score of 334.85. In the finals, Paul punched his second ticket to Atlanta with a sixth-place score of 677.95. Keith placed 16th with a score of 545.45. On the women’s side, Eve Nelson finished 34th in the prelims, putting up a score of 257.80 in the 3m.

The regional concluded on Wednesday with the platform. Paul recorded a score of 372.80 in the prelims, sending him to the finals. Keith also advanced to the finals, putting together a season-best score of 335.60 in the prelims. In the finals, Paul finished ninth with a score of 669.00, earning his way to Atlanta in all three diving events. Keith finished 11th, recording a score of 655.00. On the women’s side, Nelson tallied a score of 189.45 to finish 31st in the prelims.

The Tigers will be back in action for the NCAA Swimming Championships at McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Ga. The nine women’s qualifiers will compete on March 18-21, while the eight men’s qualifiers will compete on March 25-28.

For the latest news on LSU swimming and diving, fans can follow the team’s social media outlets at lsuswimdive on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Fans can also donate to the Excellence Fund here.