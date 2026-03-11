Beach Ranked No. 12 In AVCA Week Three Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 12 in the AVCA week three poll, which was released on Tuesday. This ranking for the Sandy Tigs makes it 103 straight top-20 rankings in the AVCA polls.

LSU is coming off the MPSF Coast to Coast Challenge in Los Angeles, Calif., going 1-3 with a win over No. 18 Washington. The Sandy Tigs are back on road this weekend, March 13-14, at the East Meets West Invitational in Manhattan Beach, Calif. LSU will face No. 10 California, No. 1 UCLA, No. 9 LMU and No. 13 Hawai’i.

Rank School (First-Place Votes Adjusted) Total Points Adjusted Record Previous Week 1 UCLA (21) 458 11-2 2 2 Stanford (2) 434 12-2 1 3 USC 412 14-2 3 4 Cal Poly 380 10-2 4 5 Texas 375 7-3 5 6 TCU 337 10-1 6 7 Florida State 318 9-1 7 8 Arizona State 298 10-0 8 9 Loyola Marymount 293 9-4 9 10 California 254 8-5 10 11 Long Beach State 227 7-3 11 12 LSU 202 10-4 13 13-T Hawai‘i 149 6-5 12 13-T Florida Atlantic 149 10-2 15 15 Stetson 137 10-4 14 16 North Florida 115 9-3 17 17 Grand Canyon 114 5-7 16 18 Washington 77 6-6 18 19 Arizona 61 8-3 19 20 South Carolina 25 6-2 20

Others receiving votes: Boise State (6), Florida Gulf Coast(5), Tulane (3), Georgia State (1)

Dropped Out: no one

Next Poll: March 17