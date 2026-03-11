Beach Ranked No. 12 In AVCA Week Three Poll
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 12 in the AVCA week three poll, which was released on Tuesday. This ranking for the Sandy Tigs makes it 103 straight top-20 rankings in the AVCA polls.
LSU is coming off the MPSF Coast to Coast Challenge in Los Angeles, Calif., going 1-3 with a win over No. 18 Washington. The Sandy Tigs are back on road this weekend, March 13-14, at the East Meets West Invitational in Manhattan Beach, Calif. LSU will face No. 10 California, No. 1 UCLA, No. 9 LMU and No. 13 Hawai’i.
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes Adjusted)
|Total Points Adjusted
|Record
|Previous Week
|1
|UCLA (21)
|458
|11-2
|2
|2
|Stanford (2)
|434
|12-2
|1
|3
|USC
|412
|14-2
|3
|4
|Cal Poly
|380
|10-2
|4
|5
|Texas
|375
|7-3
|5
|6
|TCU
|337
|10-1
|6
|7
|Florida State
|318
|9-1
|7
|8
|Arizona State
|298
|10-0
|8
|9
|Loyola Marymount
|293
|9-4
|9
|10
|California
|254
|8-5
|10
|11
|Long Beach State
|227
|7-3
|11
|12
|LSU
|202
|10-4
|13
|13-T
|Hawai‘i
|149
|6-5
|12
|13-T
|Florida Atlantic
|149
|10-2
|15
|15
|Stetson
|137
|10-4
|14
|16
|North Florida
|115
|9-3
|17
|17
|Grand Canyon
|114
|5-7
|16
|18
|Washington
|77
|6-6
|18
|19
|Arizona
|61
|8-3
|19
|20
|South Carolina
|25
|6-2
|20
Others receiving votes: Boise State (6), Florida Gulf Coast(5), Tulane (3), Georgia State (1)
Dropped Out: no one
Next Poll: March 17