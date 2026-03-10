LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Women's Basketball

LSU To Host Selection Show Watch Party On Sunday In PMAC

+0
LSU To Host Selection Show Watch Party On Sunday In PMAC

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU will host a NCAA Tournament selection show watch party on Sunday in the PMAC as the Tigers await to find out their First-Round opponent. 

The PMAC doors will open at 6 p.m. CT, one hour ahead of the selection show on ESPN. 

The Tigers are 27-5 on the season and have been projected to receive a Top 4 seed which would allow them to host First- and Second-Round games in the PMAC for the fifth straight year. The Tigers have two First Team All-SEC players in Flau’jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams. LSU junior MiLaysia Fulwiley was named the SEC Sixth Woman of the Year. The Tigers have been to three straight Elite Eights including winning the program’s first national championship in 2023 against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Related Stories

Flau'jae Johnson Named Meyers-Drysdale Award Top 5 Finalist

Flau'jae Johnson Named Meyers-Drysdale Award Top 5 Finalist

Tigers Fall To South Carolina, 83-77, In SEC Tournament Semifinals

Tigers Fall To South Carolina, 83-77, In SEC Tournament Semifinals

Gallery: Women's Basketball SEC Tournament Quarterfinals vs Oklahoma

Gallery: Women's Basketball SEC Tournament Quarterfinals vs Oklahoma