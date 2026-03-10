LSU Defeats Creighton, 8-4, in Tuesday Night Matchup

BATON ROUGE, La. – Freshman catcher Omar Serna Jr. blasted a grand slam Tuesday night to erase a 4-2 fifth-inning deficit, as ninth-ranked LSU posted an 8-4 win over Creighton in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU improved to 13-5 on the season, while Creighton dropped to 5-8.

The Tigers return to action at 6 p.m. CT Friday when they open a three-game SEC series at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn. Friday’s game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

LSU entered the fifth inning Tuesday night trailing 4-2, but the Tigers loaded the bases and Serna Jr. crushed a pitch from reliever Joe Hauser 455 feet over the left-centerfield wall. The grand slam marked Serna Jr.’s first career collegiate home run.

A two-run blast by rightfielder Jake Brown – his ninth homer of the season – extended the Tigers lead to 8-4 in the eighth inning.

“I’m proud of our team, it was a hard-fought win,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “We made it difficult on ourselves early in the game, but we hung in there, and some really small wins early in the game ended up being a big deal.”

“Omar’s grand slam was awesome, he’s got great power. I’m proud of how he’s slowing the game down. His strides defensively since he’s been here have been immense, he’s hits the ball hard, and he’s going to be a great player for us.”

LSU right-hander Deven Sheerin (1-0) worked 2.1 scoreless relief innings to earn his first career LSU win, allowing just one hit with one walk and four strikeouts.

Left-hander Santiago Garcia entered the game in the seventh in relief of Sheerin and pitched brilliantly to record his first career LSU save. Garcia blanked the Blue Jays over the final 2.2 innings, giving up only one hit with no walks and four strikeouts.

“A great job by the bullpen,” Johnson said. “I believe that’s what they’re capable of, and I’m sure proud of them for executing tonight. It was a very good step forward for our team.”

Creighton reliever Shane Curtin (0-2) was charged with the loss, as he surrendered three runs on one hit in 0.1 inning with no walks and no strikeouts.