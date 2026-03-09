LSU Gold
Baseball

March 9 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Tickets & Parking Schedule Team Stats +0
This Week's Polls LSU Week-by-Week Rankings

LSU Baseball Report

Overall Record: 12-5

Last Week’s Results (1-3)
March 4 (Wed.) – at UL Lafayette (L, 2-7)
March 6 (Fri.) – SACRAMENTO STATE (W, 15-4 – 7 innings)
March 7 (Sat.) – SACRAMENTO STATE (L, 4-5)
March 8 (Sun.) – SACRAMENTO STATE (L, 1-6)

This Week’s Schedule
March 10 (Tue.) – CREIGHTON, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
March 13 (Fri.) – at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
March 14 (Sat.) – at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
March 15 (Sun.) – at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m. CT (ESPN2)

Tigers Update

• LSU junior rightfielder Jake Brown tied the LSU single-game record with three homers Friday night to lead the Tigers to a 15-4 win over Sacramento State in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field … Brown was 4-for-5 at the plate Friday night with three homers, a single, six RBI and four runs … he tied the LSU single-game homers record, which has been set on 13 previous occasions, most recently by Jared Jones on April 9, 2024, versus McNeese in Baton Rouge … Brown is batting a team-high .408 this season with five doubles, eight homers, 26 RBI, 19 runs and four stolen bases … he hit .467 (7-for-15) in the Tigers’ four games last week with three homers, six RBI, five runs and one stolen base.

• Sophomore right-hander Casan Evans recorded a dominant outing Friday night versus Sacramento State to log his first win of the season … Evans fired 5.0 perfect innings to begin the outing, and he worked a total of 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits with no walks and nine strikeouts … Evans is 1-0 on the year with a 4.66 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 19.1 innings.

• Sophomore centerfielder Derek Curiel batted .467 (7-for-15) in LSU’s four games last week in two doubles, one homer, three RBI and three runs scored … Curiel is hitting .333 (22-for-66) this season with five doubles, one homer, 14 RBI, 17 runs and two stolen bases.

• Sophomore left-hander Ethan Plog delivered two outstanding relief performances last week at UL Lafayette on Wednesday and versus Sacramento State on Saturday … Plog worked a combined 4.1 scoreless innings in two appearances with two hits, one walk and four strikeouts … Plog lowered his season ERA to 1.50, as he is 1-0 on the year with three walks and eight strikeouts in 6.0 innings (five appearances).

• Sophomore right-hander William Schmidt pitched effectively Sunday versus Sacramento State, limiting the Hornets to three earned runs on four hits in 5.2 innings with no walks and eight strikeouts … Schmidt is 3-1 this season with a 2.45 ERA in four starts, limiting opponents to a .177 cumulative batting average … he has recorded only four walks in 22.0 innings while logging 33 strikeouts.

College Baseball Polls

Team Baseball America D1Baseball Perfect Game Coaches NCBWA
UCLA 1 1 1 1 1
Mississippi St. 2 3 4 3 3
Texas 3 2 2 2 2
Georgia Tech 4 4 3 4 4
Auburn 5 6 5 5 5
Georgia 6 8 8 8 10
Oklahoma 7 9 9 11 11
Arkansas 8 5 7 6 6
Virginia 9 14 10 16 18
Southern Miss 10 7 6 7 7
North Carolina 11 15 20 14 12
Clemson 12 11 11 9 8
LSU 13 13 17 13 9
TCU 14 17 23 21
NC State 15 10 13 10 14
Ole Miss 16 24
Florida St. 17 20 15 15 15
Wake Forest 18 12 16 12 13
Texas A&M 19 22 20 17
USC 20 25 12 19 20
Tennessee 21 19 19 21 24
West Virginia 22 25 23
Oregon St. 23 18 21 17 19
UTSA 24 24 18
Florida 25 23 23 18 16
Coastal Carolina 16 25 22
Kentucky 21 24 22 25
Oregon 14
UC Santa Barbara 22

 

LSU in the Polls

Baseball America D1Baseball Perfect Game Coaches NCBWA
Preseason 2 2 1 1 1
Feb. 16 2 2 1 No Poll 1
Feb. 23 2 2 1 1 1
March 2 2 2 2 2 2
March 9 13 13 17 13 9
March 16
March 23
March 30
April 6
April 13
April 20
April 27
May 4
May 11
May 18
May 25
Final

