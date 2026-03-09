March 9 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Overall Record: 12-5

Last Week’s Results (1-3)

March 4 (Wed.) – at UL Lafayette (L, 2-7)

March 6 (Fri.) – SACRAMENTO STATE (W, 15-4 – 7 innings)

March 7 (Sat.) – SACRAMENTO STATE (L, 4-5)

March 8 (Sun.) – SACRAMENTO STATE (L, 1-6)

This Week’s Schedule

March 10 (Tue.) – CREIGHTON, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

March 13 (Fri.) – at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

March 14 (Sat.) – at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

March 15 (Sun.) – at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m. CT (ESPN2)

Tigers Update

• LSU junior rightfielder Jake Brown tied the LSU single-game record with three homers Friday night to lead the Tigers to a 15-4 win over Sacramento State in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field … Brown was 4-for-5 at the plate Friday night with three homers, a single, six RBI and four runs … he tied the LSU single-game homers record, which has been set on 13 previous occasions, most recently by Jared Jones on April 9, 2024, versus McNeese in Baton Rouge … Brown is batting a team-high .408 this season with five doubles, eight homers, 26 RBI, 19 runs and four stolen bases … he hit .467 (7-for-15) in the Tigers’ four games last week with three homers, six RBI, five runs and one stolen base.

• Sophomore right-hander Casan Evans recorded a dominant outing Friday night versus Sacramento State to log his first win of the season … Evans fired 5.0 perfect innings to begin the outing, and he worked a total of 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits with no walks and nine strikeouts … Evans is 1-0 on the year with a 4.66 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 19.1 innings.

• Sophomore centerfielder Derek Curiel batted .467 (7-for-15) in LSU’s four games last week in two doubles, one homer, three RBI and three runs scored … Curiel is hitting .333 (22-for-66) this season with five doubles, one homer, 14 RBI, 17 runs and two stolen bases.

• Sophomore left-hander Ethan Plog delivered two outstanding relief performances last week at UL Lafayette on Wednesday and versus Sacramento State on Saturday … Plog worked a combined 4.1 scoreless innings in two appearances with two hits, one walk and four strikeouts … Plog lowered his season ERA to 1.50, as he is 1-0 on the year with three walks and eight strikeouts in 6.0 innings (five appearances).

• Sophomore right-hander William Schmidt pitched effectively Sunday versus Sacramento State, limiting the Hornets to three earned runs on four hits in 5.2 innings with no walks and eight strikeouts … Schmidt is 3-1 this season with a 2.45 ERA in four starts, limiting opponents to a .177 cumulative batting average … he has recorded only four walks in 22.0 innings while logging 33 strikeouts.