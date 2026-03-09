Creighton Blue Jays (5-7) at No. 13 LSU Tigers (12-5)

DATE/TIME

• Tuesday, March 10 @ 6:30 p.m. CT

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 13 Baseball America; No. 13 D1 Baseball; No. 13 USA Today

• Creighton – unranked

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

ONLINE

• The game will be streamed live on SEC Network +

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. CREIGHTON

• Tuesday’s game marks the first meeting on the diamond between LSU and Creighton, which is located in Omaha, Neb., and plays its home games at Charles Schwab Field, the annual site of the College World Series … Creighton is a member of the Big East Conference, and LSU has an 11-1 mark against the current members of the Big East: 1-0 vs. Connecticut, 3-0 vs. Villanova, 3-1 vs. Xavier, 2-0 vs. St. John’s and 2-0 vs. Butler.

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON

“We’re going to get everybody’s best shot, being LSU and being the defending national champions, but we have to respond to that. The only way to respond well is to play great baseball, and we did not do that last week. Up until last week, I felt like we handled it and managed it pretty well; we did not last week, and there’s a lot of improvement that needs to be made, and that’s all we can do, go back to work.”

ABOUT THE TIGERS

• LSU junior rightfielder Jake Brown tied the LSU single-game record with three homers Friday night to lead the Tigers to a 15-4 win over Sacramento State in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field … Brown was 4-for-5 at the plate Friday night with three homers, a single, six RBI and four runs … he tied the LSU single-game homers record, which has been set on 13 previous occasions, most recently by Jared Jones on April 9, 2024, versus McNeese in Baton Rouge … Brown is batting a team-high .408 this season with five doubles, eight homers, 26 RBI, 19 runs and four stolen bases … he hit .467 (7-for-15) in the Tigers’ four games last week with three homers, six RBI, five runs and one stolen base.

• Sophomore right-hander Casan Evans recorded a dominant outing Friday night versus Sacramento State to log his first win of the season … Evans fired 5.0 perfect innings to begin the outing, and he worked a total of 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits with no walks and nine strikeouts … Evans is 1-0 on the year with a 4.66 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 19.1 innings.

• Sophomore centerfielder Derek Curiel batted .467 (7-for-15) in LSU’s four games last week in two doubles, one homer, three RBI and three runs scored … Curiel is hitting .333 (22-for-66) this season with five doubles, one homer, 14 RBI, 17 runs and two stolen bases.

• Sophomore left-hander Ethan Plog delivered two outstanding relief performances last week at UL Lafayette on Wednesday and versus Sacramento State on Saturday … Plog worked a combined 4.1 scoreless innings in two appearances with two hits, one walk and four strikeouts … Plog lowered his season ERA to 1.50, as he is 1-0 on the year with three walks and eight strikeouts in 6.0 innings (five appearances).

• Sophomore right-hander William Schmidt pitched effectively Sunday versus Sacramento State, limiting the Hornets to three earned runs on four hits in 5.2 innings with no walks and eight strikeouts … Schmidt is 3-1 this season with a 2.45 ERA in four starts, limiting opponents to a .177 cumulative batting average … he has recorded only four walks in 22.0 innings while logging 33 strikeouts.

ABOUT THE BLUE JAYS

• Creighton is 5-7 this season, and the Blue Jays won two of three games over Gonzaga last weekend in Omaha, Neb. … Creighton’s head coach is Mark Kingston, who is in his second season with the Blue Jays after working as the head coach at South Carolina for seven seasons (2018-24) … Kingston worked as Creighton’s Associate Head Coach in 2025 before being appointed Head Coach prior to the 2026 season … Creighton finished 43-16 in 2025, winning the Big East Conference Tournament title and posting a 2-2 record in the NCAA Fayetteville Regional.

• The Blue Jays are hitting .281 as a team this season with 17 doubles, two triples, 10 homers and 15 steals in 19 attempts … infielder Ben North is batting a team-high .362 with one double, two triples, two homers and nine RBI; catcher Nate McHugh is batting .340 with two homers and 10 RBI, and catcher Connor Capece leads the team in doubles (4) and RBI (11).

• Creighton’s pitching staff has a 6.71 cumulative ERA with 106 strikeouts in 103.1 innings while allowing a .303 opponent batting average and 15 home runs.