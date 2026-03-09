LSU Athletics Extends Flagship Radio Partnership with Guaranty Media

BATON ROUGE – LSU Athletics has announced a multi-year extension and continuation of its long-standing partnership with Guaranty Media, the flagship radio partner of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

The extension, announced today, ensures Tiger fans across the region can continue to follow their favorite teams on Guaranty Media’s stations, including Eagle 98.1 FM, 100.7 FM The Tiger, Talk 107.3 FM and 104.5 ESPN. The partnership also reinforces a shared commitment to LSU Athletics, its student-athletes, and the broader Louisiana community.

“We are grateful to extend our partnership with LSU Sports Properties,” said Flynn Foster, Guaranty President and CEO. “The biggest game in town is LSU Sports and no one covers a college athletics program the way Guaranty Media does.”

Guaranty Media’s parent company, Guaranty Corporation, is celebrating its 100th year in operation. In addition to broadcasting LSU sporting events and providing news about the Capital City, Tigers fans have also become familiar with morning and afternoon radio shows, such as “Off The Bench” with Jacob Hester and Matt Flynn, “Live at Lunch” with Jimmy Ott and Charles Hanagriff, as well as “The Hunt Palmer Show” and “After Further Review” with Matt Moscona.

“Extending this partnership with Guaranty Media means our fans will continue to have consistent, reliable access to LSU Athletics, in Baton Rouge and across the state,” said Clay Harris, Deputy Athletic Director and Chief Revenue Officer. “Our unrivaled fanbase deserves unrivaled coverage of their favorite LSU teams, and Guaranty Media helps us deliver on that mission.”

Eagle 98.1 has served as the flagship home of LSU Sports since 1998 — carrying every season of LSU football, baseball, and men’s basketball through the LSU Sports Radio Network— while Talk 107.3 has broadcast LSU women’s basketball and softball.

“Guaranty Media allows our incredible fanbase to follow LSU Athletics all year long, and we could not be more excited to continue our long-standing relationship,” said Ben Price, General Manager of LSU Sports Properties. “Most of all, Guaranty’s commitment to LSU has been steadfast for decades, allowing us to connect generations of Tiger fans and reinforce everything that makes this place so special.”

For additional details regarding programming and broadcast schedules for current and upcoming athletic events, visit LSUsports.net/audio. For more information on Guaranty Media, fans can visit the website here.

About LSU Athletics

Located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LSU Athletics serves as the athletic department of Louisiana’s flagship university. Competing in Division I, and a proud member of the Southeastern Conference, LSU has captured 53 team national championships and consistently ranks among the nation’s elite across all 21 varsity sports.

About Guaranty Media

Baton Rouge-based Guaranty Broadcasting is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guaranty Corporation and is celebrating 100 years of serving Louisiana communities. As one of the state’s most established media organizations, Guaranty Media operates a family of market-leading radio stations and digital platforms, delivering news, sports and entertainment programming across the region. In addition to serving as the flagship radio partner of the LSU Sports Radio Network, Guaranty Media is committed to local storytelling, community engagement and providing trusted coverage that connects listeners across Louisiana.