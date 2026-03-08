BATON ROUGE, La. – Due to road closures caused by flooding in Baton Rouge, LSU baseball fans are encouraged to use caution in traveling to Alex Box Stadium for tonight’s 6 p.m. CT game versus Sacramento State.

LSU officials are expecting certain roads around the stadium to be closed this afternoon, necessitating extra planning in finding the best travel route to the game. Officials suggest avoiding Burbank Drive. Use Nicholson Drive or River Road as the primary route to the stadium.

Fans are encouraged to use travel apps to assist in navigating around hazards and arriving at the stadium safely.

Some parking lots around the stadium will also be closed due to the flooding, and fans will be directed to alternate parking facilities by game officials.

The Hayfield Lot will be closed, and fans are encouraged to find parking spaces on asphalt lots and avoid all grass lots. The best lots to use as an alternative to the Hayfield Lot are Lot 406 near the softball and soccer complexes, and Lot 404 on Nicholson Drive near the football operations center.

LSU will provide a shuttle service to Alex Box Stadium for fans parking in the Lot 406 softball/soccer complex.

The grass lost at the LSU golf course will also be closed; however, the asphalt lot at the golf course will be open for paid gameday parking until it is sold out.