Diving Heads to College Station for NCAA Zone D Diving Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU diving team is ready to compete in the NCAA Zone D Diving Regional on March 9-11 at the Student Recreation Natatorium on the campus of Texas A&M University.

Head diving coach Drew Livingston is sending three divers to College Station to qualify for the NCAA Championships, which will take place later this month. Eve Nelson, Travis Keith, and Carson Paul all met the criteria to compete at the regional.

Paul has put up consistently strong scores all season for the Tigers, headlined by his second SEC title in Knoxville, which came on the platform this time. The senior has eclipsed the 400.00 mark in two events this year. His top scores are 448.70 on the platform, which earned him the conference championship, 428.60 in the 3m, and 388.30 in the 1m. Paul also recently represented his home country of Canada, placing 4th in the synchronized 3m and 6th in the 3m for Team Canada at the first stop of the Diving World Cup.

Keith, a sophomore transfer from Auburn, has also put together solid scores for the purple and gold this year. Notably, Keith placed 16th on the platform at the SEC Championships, earning points for the Tigers. His top scores on the season are 334.00 on the platform, 329.20 in the 3m, and 327.95 in the 1m.

Nelson is the lone female diver the Tigers are sending to the regional. The freshman’s top scores are 297.35 in the 3m, 256.60 in the 1m, and 242.95 on the platform.

The field for the Zone D Regional includes a total of 107 divers from 24 schools. They will compete for a limited number of spots that qualify for the NCAA Championships. Live stats will be recorded on divemeets.com, and the regional can be streamed on ESPN+.

Schedule of Events (all times Central)

Monday, March 9

Noon – Women’s 1m Prelims, Men’s 3m Prelims

1:45 p.m. – Men’s 3m Finals

3:15 p.m. – Women’s 1m Finals

Tuesday, March 10

Noon – Women’s 3m Prelims, Men’s 1m Prelims

2 p.m. – Men’s 1m Finals

3 p.m. – Women’s 3m Finals

Wednesday, March 11

Noon – Women’s Platform Prelims

2 p.m. – Women’s Platform Finals

4:15 p.m. – Men’s Platform Prelims

5:45 p.m. – Men’s Platform Finals