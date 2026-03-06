Tigers Defeat Oklahoma, 112-78; Advance To SEC Tournament Semifinal

GREENVILLE, S.C. – In a record-setting offensive day for the sixth-ranked LSU women’s basketball team, the No. 4 seed Tigers downed the No. 5 seed Oklahoma Sooners, 112-78, in quarterfinal action at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday afternoon.

With the victory, LSU improved its overall record to 27-4 and moved into the 2026 SEC Tournament semifinals against the top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks. With the loss, Oklahoma dropped to 24-7 on the year.

LSU’s 112 points signaled the second-largest point total for one team in SEC Tournament history. In addition to the Tigers’ historic output overall, LSU also set SEC Tournament records with 40 fourth quarter points and 67 second-half points. As LSU eclipsed 100 points for the 14th time this season, the Tigers extended their SEC record for 100 point games and became one game closer to the NCAA mark (15).

With 112 points, LSU also broke the program record for points in a game at the SEC Tournament. It was previously held by the 2024-25 squad that scored 101 against Florida in the 2025 quarterfinal round. Additionally, it marked the second 100-point game for LSU in tournament history.

Senior Flau’jae Johnson met a major scoring milestone against the Sooners, finishing with 21 points. As she knocked down a three-pointer with 6:11 left in the ballgame, Johnson officially surpassed 2,000 career points at LSU. She became the sixth Tiger to have at least 2,000 points, joining Joyce Walker (2,906), Seimone Augustus (2,702), Julie Gross (2,488), Cornelia Gayden (2,451), Sylvia Fowles (2,234).

Johnson is one of 14 active Division I players to score 2,000 points in their career.

“Kind of just like trusting myself and making the right reads,” Johnson said about 2,000 career points. “Coach said just seeing matchups. I saw that (Raegan) Beers was in the paint, so I wanted to attack her. I know nobody can stop me in transition. Then I just started feeling it. My teammates started finding me. It started off with assists, though.”

The Tigers return to action on Saturday to face the Gamecocks for a second time this season. USC won the last matchup on February 14, 79-72, inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Saturday’s contest will be televised on ESPN2 at 3:30 p.m. CT with Ryan Ruocco (pxp), Rebecca Lobo (analyst) and Holly Rowe (reporter) on the call. Fans can tune into the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick and Shaeeta Williams calling the action.

Joining Johnson in double figures against the Sooners were, junior MiLaysia Fulwiley (22), junior Mikaylah Williams (14), sophomore Jada Richard (13), and freshman Bella Hines (10).

The first quarter started off at a torrid pace for the Tigers as they jumped out to a 12-3 lead over the Sooners just two minutes into the game. Johnson got the scoring started with a jumper, and the Tigers followed it up with a 10-0 run after an Oklahoma three ball. The Sooners battled back to make it a one-point deficit midway through the quarter, but LSU was able to work on extending its lead again in the second portion of the period.

LSU closed the quarter with a layup to beat the buzzer and give the Tigers a nine-point advantage going into the second.

The second quarter featured a similar rundown of action LSU held the lead throughout and Oklahoma made it a two-point game with 4:58 remaining in the half. The Tigers responded down the stretch with a 15-3 scoring run that gave LSU the 45-33 advantage headed into the locker room.

Williams led the LSU scoring attack in the first half with 10 points, three rebounds and one assist. Fulwiley was right behind Williams with nine points in the opening two quarters. Nine LSU players contributed to the scoring in the first half.

In the third quarter, LSU used a balanced offensive push and outscored the Sooners 27-16 in the period. The offense continued to shine in the fourth quarter with an SEC Tournament record 40 points that helped the Tigers cruise to a 34-point victory. Oklahoma’s 37-point deficit in the fourth quarter was a season high for the Sooners.