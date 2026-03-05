Track & Field Signs Class of 2026 Middle-Distance Runner Jayden Williams

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s track and field program is signing middle-distance runner Jayden Williams, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Thursday.

Williams is a Class of 2026 runner that attends Airline High School in his hometown Bossier City, La. He is the lone addition so far this year to the men’s middle-distance group.

The Louisianan is fresh off of a silver middle in the indoor 1600 meter at the LHSAA Indoor Championships with a personal-best time of 4:19.68.

Williams holds personal-best track & field times of 1:51.77 in the 800 meter and 10:11.99 in the 3200 meter.

In cross country, Williams finished fifth overall at the LHSAA State Championship with a time of 15:25.6 in the three mile. His PR in the three mile sits at 15:06.7, while his 5000-meter PR is 15:53.5.

