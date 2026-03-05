Track & Field Signs Class of 2026 Maryland Sprinter Jayden DeLeon

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s track and field program is signing sprinter Jayden DeLeon, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Thursday.

The Class of 2026 signing competes for The House Running Club and attends Oakland Mills High School in Columbia, Md. DeLeon’s hometown is Elkridge, Md.

During the 2025 outdoor season he recorded personal-best times in the 200 meter and 400 meter at the New Balance Nationals. In the 200m he clocked a PR of 21.03 seconds, while he recorded a 400m PR of 46.33 seconds at the same meet.

This season DeLeon has recorded a couple of big wins, including a first-place finish in the 400m at The CIRCUIT Philly with a time of 46.86 seconds indoors. At the Puma New York International Showcase, he ran the No. 5 300-meter time in USA HS history of 32.75 seconds to finish third.

DeLeon also holds personal-best times of 6.48 seconds (55 meter), 6.93 seconds (60 meter) and 10.71 seconds (100 meter).

