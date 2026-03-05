LSU Opens SEC Tournament With Oklahoma In Quarterfinal Round Friday

GREENVILLE, S.C. – After finishing the regular season with 26 wins, the sixth-ranked LSU women’s basketball team prepares for the postseason that begins with the Tigers taking on seventh-ranked Oklahoma in quarterfinal action at the 2026 SEC Tournament Friday afternoon inside the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The Tigers and Sooners will meet at 1:30 p.m. CT for quarterfinal action on ESPN with Ryan Ruocco (pxp), Rebecca Lobo (analyst) and Holly Rowe (reporter) on the call. Fans can also listen to the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams calling the action.

Both teams will face off for the fourth time in series history and the second time in the 2025-26 season. LSU won the most recent contest, 91-72, in Norman. Oklahoma downed the Tigers in the first matchup on Dec. 7, 2019, 90-68 in Norman during the Big 12/SEC Challenge. LSU tied the series at 1-1 in 2024 with a 107-100 victory inside the PMAC before overtaking the series lead in 2025.

LSU comes into the 2026 SEC Tournament with a 42-45 record since the 1980 edition of the conference tournament. The Tigers have won the SEC title two times in program history (1991 & 2003).

LSU is the No. 4 seed this season and holds a Top 4 seed for the fifth straight time under Coach Kim Mulkey. With Mulkey at the helm, LSU is 4-4 at the SEC Tournament. In her 26 seasons as a Division I head coach, Mulkey has won 11 conference tournaments (all at Baylor).

The SEC announced guard MiLaysia Fulwiley as the Sixth Woman of the Year on March 3. She became the third Tiger to earn the recognition (Sylvia Fowles, 2005 & Allison Hightower, 2008). Fulwiley also became the third SEC player to earn the award twice (Liz Sherwood of Vanderbilt, 2006-07; Jennifer O’Neill of Kentucky, 2014-15).

Fulwiley ranks 3rd in the SEC and 14th nationally in steals with 93. LSU’s single season leader in steals, Raigyne Moncrief Louis finished the 2016-17 season with 107 steals in 32 games played. With four steals against No. 3 South Carolina, Fulwiley jumped into the all-time top-10 at LSU for steals in a season, currently ranking 3rd among LSU players.

Senior Flau’jae Johnson and junior Mikaylah Williams both earned spots on the All-SEC First Team, while ZaKiyah Johnson was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team. The first and second teams consist of 10 players and the freshman team recognizes five players. Flau’jae and Williams were named in consecutive seasons, while ZaKiyah was the ninth LSU freshman to be named to the all-freshman team.

After eclipsing 1,900 points against No. 4 Texas and becoming the 7th LSU Tiger to eclipse that milestone, Flau’jae inches closer to the 2,000 point mark. With 1,900 points, Flau’jae joined the likes of Joyce Walker (2,906), Seimone Augustus (2,702), Julie Gross (2,488), Cornelia Gayden (2,451), Sylvia Fowles (2,234) and Khayla Pointer (1,934). Johnson is 21 points away from joining five LSU legends as 2,000 point scorers. Flau’jae ranks 14th among active D1 players in points scored with 1,979.

Through 30 games, LSU has averaged 94.5 points per game, which leads the nation. That mark would break the SEC record in scoring average set by Georgia in 1986 (32 games; 2,855 points, 89.2 average). The Tigers through its 30 contests have scored 2,834 points.

LSU leads the country in 3 statistical categories: bench points per game (39.1), rebound margin (18.0), and scoring offense (94.5).